    Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 2, 2023

    Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

      Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is intruduced before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
      AP Photo/John Amis

      It's been an eventful week in the NFL

      The trade deadline came and passed, with several big names changing addresses. The Las Vegas Raiders shuffled the deck at head coach and general manager, a response to a lackluster season.

      And through it all, you're navigating your fantasy football season, hoping to fight your way into the playoffs. This is the month where contenders are bolstered and pretenders are ignored, left to rot.

      That's where the trade value chart comes into play, an attempt to help you correctly value your own players and trade targets alike as you navigate the murky waters of proposed deals. The chart is made with PPR scoring in mind, so keep your league's format in mind. Players not listed have a trade value of one.

      And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

    Fantasy Trade Values

      ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 29: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures after a first down in the first quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
      Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

      Trade Value: 15

      1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      Trade Value: 14

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      Trade Value: 13

      3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      4. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      5. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      6. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      Trade Value: 12

      9. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      10. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

      11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      12. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins

      13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      Trade Value: 11

      15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      16. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      17. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      18. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      19. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      20. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      21. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      22. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

      23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      Trade Value: 10

      24. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      25. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      26. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      27. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      28. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      29. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      30. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      31. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      Trade Value: 9

      32. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      33. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions

      34. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      36. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      Trade Value: 8

      37. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

      38. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

      39. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      40. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      41. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns

      Trade Value: 7

      42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      43. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      44. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      45. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans

      46. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

      47. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      48. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      49. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      50. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      51. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

      Trade Value: 6

      52. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      53. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      54. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      55. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      56. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      57. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      58. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      59. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      Trade Value: 5

      60. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders

      61. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      62. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

      63. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      64. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

      65. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

      66. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants

      67. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

      Trade Value: 4

      68. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      69. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

      70. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      71. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

      72. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      73. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

      74. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      75. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

      76. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

      77. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      Trade Value: 3

      78. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      79. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      80. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns

      81. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      82. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      83. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      84. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      85. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      86. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

      87. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders

      88. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons

      Trade Value: 2

      89. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

      90. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

      91. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

      92. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

      93. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      94. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams

      95. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      96. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

      97. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers

      98. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints

      99. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      100. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders

    Analysis

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 30: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown with fans in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Ford Field on October 30, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
      Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

      Let's look at some potential buy-low and sell-high candidates.

      Sell High: Jahmyr Gibbs

      Look, Gibbs is awesome. In the last two games he's rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 95 yards. Those are epic numbers, and he's absolutely earned more snaps and touches.

      But David Montgomery is going to return to the fold at some point, likely after the Week 9 bye, and we saw how he dominated the touches when both he and Gibbs were healthy.

      In the three games both players suited up together, Montgomery had 69 carries for 262 yards and five scores, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Gibbs, meanwhile, had 22 carries for 99 yards, adding 13 catches for 68 yards. He didn't have a touchdown.

      Chances are, Montgomery's return isn't going to be great for Gibbs' fantasy value based on those usage numbers, even if Gibbs has earned a larger role going forward. He'll still be in a platoon when Montgomery returns, so now is a great chance to sell high to the player in your league desperate for an upgrade at running back.

      Buy Low: Jordan Addison

      Yes, you read that right. Despite Kirk Cousins being done for the season, Minnesota added Joshua Dobbs, a player who is far more serviceable than Jaren Hall at quarterback.

      Fantasy players are going to be inclined to sell on Addison, thinking they'll be doing so at the peak of his fantasy value with Cousins done for the season.

      Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

      Driving home I got the alert about Josh Dobbs being traded to Minnesota. So I pulled over of course. This is GREAT news for TJ Hockenson, Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson and Josh Dobbs himself. <a href="https://twitter.com/rotoworld_fb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rotoworld_fb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fantasyfootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fantasyfootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vikings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/joshdobbs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#joshdobbs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skol</a> <a href="https://t.co/W0TNwTizmM">pic.twitter.com/W0TNwTizmM</a>

      But slow your roll. With Dobbs as the quarterback in Arizona, Marquise Brown had five weeks of double-digit points in PPR leagues, while Michael Wilson had two. Dobbs didn't incinerate the value of Brown, and he shouldn't do so with Addison either.

      Sure, there's a chance Addison sees a slight decrease in production without Cousins (or once Justin Jefferson returns). But you might also be able to get him for fairly cheap right now. Don't be afraid to pull the trigger on such a trade—he'll still be a very nice option.

      Buy Low: Davante Adams

      The regime change in Las Vegas is good for Adams. So is going from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O'Connell.

      Yahoo Fantasy Sports @YahooFantasy

      Davante Adams' fantasy splits since Week 4:<br><br>with Jimmy Garoppolo: 4 fantasy PPG<br>with Aidan O'Connell: 10.35 fantasy PPG

      Hayden Winks @HaydenWinks

      Small sample alert, but target shares with Aidan O'Connell this year:<br><br>Davante Adams (25%)<br>Josh Jacobs 👀 (22%)<br>Hunter Renfrow (14%)<br>Jakobi Meyers (12%)<br><br>We'll see if the Raiders want to see more Zamir White down the stretch with Jacobs on the tag. Think that'd happen later on.

      There's not much more to say than that. Expect the new coaching staff under Antonio Pierce and O'Connell to make a real effort to build the offense around Adams, as it always should have been. Get in on the ground floor of this.

      Sell High: Jakobi Meyers

      See the target shares tweet above. A Meyers' regression is coming.

    Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players
