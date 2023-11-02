Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 PlayersNovember 2, 2023
Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players
It's been an eventful week in the NFL
The trade deadline came and passed, with several big names changing addresses. The Las Vegas Raiders shuffled the deck at head coach and general manager, a response to a lackluster season.
And through it all, you're navigating your fantasy football season, hoping to fight your way into the playoffs. This is the month where contenders are bolstered and pretenders are ignored, left to rot.
That's where the trade value chart comes into play, an attempt to help you correctly value your own players and trade targets alike as you navigate the murky waters of proposed deals. The chart is made with PPR scoring in mind, so keep your league's format in mind. Players not listed have a trade value of one.
And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!
Fantasy Trade Values
Trade Value: 15
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 14
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 13
3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
4. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
5. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
6. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
7. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
8. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Trade Value: 12
9. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
10. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers
11. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
12. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
13. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
14. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
Trade Value: 11
15. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
16. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
17. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
18. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
19. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
20. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
21. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
22. D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Trade Value: 10
24. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
25. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
27. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
28. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
29. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
30. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
31. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Trade Value: 9
32. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
33. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
34. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
35. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
36. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Trade Value: 8
37. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions
38. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
39. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
40. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
41. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns
Trade Value: 7
42. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
43. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
44. Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings
45. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
46. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
47. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
48. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
49. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
50. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
51. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Trade Value: 6
52. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
53. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
54. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
55. Marquise Brown, WR, Arizona Cardinals
56. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
57. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
59. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Trade Value: 5
60. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders
61. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills
63. Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
64. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
65. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants
67. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Value: 4
68. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
69. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
70. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
71. Gabe Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills
72. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
73. Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts
74. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
75. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens
76. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
77. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Trade Value: 3
78. Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts
79. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
80. Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
81. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
82. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
83. Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
84. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
86. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
87. Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Commanders
88. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Trade Value: 2
89. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
90. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
91. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
92. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
93. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
94. Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
95. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons
96. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
97. Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
98. Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints
99. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
100. Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders
Analysis
Let's look at some potential buy-low and sell-high candidates.
Sell High: Jahmyr Gibbs
Look, Gibbs is awesome. In the last two games he's rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 95 yards. Those are epic numbers, and he's absolutely earned more snaps and touches.
But David Montgomery is going to return to the fold at some point, likely after the Week 9 bye, and we saw how he dominated the touches when both he and Gibbs were healthy.
In the three games both players suited up together, Montgomery had 69 carries for 262 yards and five scores, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Gibbs, meanwhile, had 22 carries for 99 yards, adding 13 catches for 68 yards. He didn't have a touchdown.
Chances are, Montgomery's return isn't going to be great for Gibbs' fantasy value based on those usage numbers, even if Gibbs has earned a larger role going forward. He'll still be in a platoon when Montgomery returns, so now is a great chance to sell high to the player in your league desperate for an upgrade at running back.
Buy Low: Jordan Addison
Yes, you read that right. Despite Kirk Cousins being done for the season, Minnesota added Joshua Dobbs, a player who is far more serviceable than Jaren Hall at quarterback.
Fantasy players are going to be inclined to sell on Addison, thinking they'll be doing so at the peak of his fantasy value with Cousins done for the season.
Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR
Driving home I got the alert about Josh Dobbs being traded to Minnesota. So I pulled over of course. This is GREAT news for TJ Hockenson, Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson and Josh Dobbs himself. <a href="https://twitter.com/rotoworld_fb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rotoworld_fb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fantasyfootball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fantasyfootball</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vikings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vikings</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/joshdobbs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#joshdobbs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skol?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skol</a> <a href="https://t.co/W0TNwTizmM">pic.twitter.com/W0TNwTizmM</a>
But slow your roll. With Dobbs as the quarterback in Arizona, Marquise Brown had five weeks of double-digit points in PPR leagues, while Michael Wilson had two. Dobbs didn't incinerate the value of Brown, and he shouldn't do so with Addison either.
Sure, there's a chance Addison sees a slight decrease in production without Cousins (or once Justin Jefferson returns). But you might also be able to get him for fairly cheap right now. Don't be afraid to pull the trigger on such a trade—he'll still be a very nice option.
Buy Low: Davante Adams
The regime change in Las Vegas is good for Adams. So is going from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O'Connell.
Hayden Winks @HaydenWinks
Small sample alert, but target shares with Aidan O'Connell this year:<br><br>Davante Adams (25%)<br>Josh Jacobs 👀 (22%)<br>Hunter Renfrow (14%)<br>Jakobi Meyers (12%)<br><br>We'll see if the Raiders want to see more Zamir White down the stretch with Jacobs on the tag. Think that'd happen later on.
There's not much more to say than that. Expect the new coaching staff under Antonio Pierce and O'Connell to make a real effort to build the offense around Adams, as it always should have been. Get in on the ground floor of this.
Sell High: Jakobi Meyers
See the target shares tweet above. A Meyers' regression is coming.