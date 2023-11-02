Fantasy Football Week 9: Tips, Trade Value Rankings for Top 100 Players

2 of 2

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Let's look at some potential buy-low and sell-high candidates.

Sell High: Jahmyr Gibbs

Look, Gibbs is awesome. In the last two games he's rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 95 yards. Those are epic numbers, and he's absolutely earned more snaps and touches.

But David Montgomery is going to return to the fold at some point, likely after the Week 9 bye, and we saw how he dominated the touches when both he and Gibbs were healthy.

In the three games both players suited up together, Montgomery had 69 carries for 262 yards and five scores, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Gibbs, meanwhile, had 22 carries for 99 yards, adding 13 catches for 68 yards. He didn't have a touchdown.

Chances are, Montgomery's return isn't going to be great for Gibbs' fantasy value based on those usage numbers, even if Gibbs has earned a larger role going forward. He'll still be in a platoon when Montgomery returns, so now is a great chance to sell high to the player in your league desperate for an upgrade at running back.

Buy Low: Jordan Addison

Yes, you read that right. Despite Kirk Cousins being done for the season, Minnesota added Joshua Dobbs, a player who is far more serviceable than Jaren Hall at quarterback.

Fantasy players are going to be inclined to sell on Addison, thinking they'll be doing so at the peak of his fantasy value with Cousins done for the season.

But slow your roll. With Dobbs as the quarterback in Arizona, Marquise Brown had five weeks of double-digit points in PPR leagues, while Michael Wilson had two. Dobbs didn't incinerate the value of Brown, and he shouldn't do so with Addison either.

Sure, there's a chance Addison sees a slight decrease in production without Cousins (or once Justin Jefferson returns). But you might also be able to get him for fairly cheap right now. Don't be afraid to pull the trigger on such a trade—he'll still be a very nice option.

Buy Low: Davante Adams

The regime change in Las Vegas is good for Adams. So is going from Jimmy Garoppolo to Aidan O'Connell.

There's not much more to say than that. Expect the new coaching staff under Antonio Pierce and O'Connell to make a real effort to build the offense around Adams, as it always should have been. Get in on the ground floor of this.

Sell High: Jakobi Meyers