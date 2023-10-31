CFB Playoff Chairman Boo Corrigan Says Michigan Sign Stealing 'Not a CFP Issue'

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan is embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal that at least raises some questions about some of its victories over the past few seasons, but that apparently isn't an issue for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The Wolverines were ranked No. 3 in the initial CFP rankings that were released Tuesday, and the committee didn't seem to take the scandal into account.

"It's an NCAA issue, it's not a CFP issue," CFP chairman Boo Corrigan said during an appearance on ESPN (h/t Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports).

Making it clear this is an NCAA issue is particularly notable because NCAA investigations typically drag on for much longer than the rest of the 2023 season will take to unfold.

That means there likely won't be any ruling on the Wolverines before the final CFP rankings determine the four playoff teams, making them eligible to compete for the national championship. Perhaps any accolades they achieve this year will eventually be vacated, but that is not a hindrance in the rankings in the eyes of Corrigan.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg previously reported the Big Ten has the authority to penalize the Wolverines before the NCAA does, so there still remains a possibility that a punishment is waiting.

For now, though, Michigan is No. 3 in the rankings and right in the middle of the national title race going into the stretch run.

It is behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Georgia and just ahead of No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington among the undefeated contenders. Michigan will finish its regular season against Ohio State, which will be a much more difficult test than it faced in its first eight games.

The Buckeyes are tested with victories at Notre Dame and Wisconsin to go with a home win over Penn State.

"The win at Notre Dame, the win over Penn State, top five defense, they've got difference makers on offense across the board," Corrigan said when explaining the rankings. "... Ohio State deserves to be No. 1."

Washington also has a win over Oregon, while Florida State has the victory over LSU. Georgia has the benefit of the doubt of being back-to-back national champions, and it has the opportunity to add some quality wins to its resume with upcoming games against Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee before a potential SEC Championship Game.