Celtics' Way-Too-Early Overreactions After 1st Week of 2023-24 Season

1 of 3

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

No matter how high the Celtics set their internal bar for Porziņģis, it's hard to imagine he hasn't cleared it with ease. He has simultaneously improved the offense's spacing and perked it up with his own shot-creation. On defense, he has been an active presence on the glass and an intimidating paint protector.

He has looked like, frankly, the missing piece to Boston's championship puzzle. You could argue his impact on the title race makes him the most significant offseason addition in the entire Association.

Verdict: Overreaction

Look, Porziņģis has been phenomenal, and everything he's doing is sustainable—so long as he stays healthy. If he's upright, he'll make his presence felt on both ends of the floor.