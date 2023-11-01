Waiver Wire Week 9: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

2 of 3

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Struggling to gain traction amid a 4-4 start, the Saints could use a boost to...well, just about everything on the offensive end of the ball.

Taysom Hill is uniquely equipped to scratch that itch.

He is nominally a tight end (for fantasy purposes, at least), but he'll see action under center and out of the backfield, too. In Week 8, his all-encompassing skill set yielded an all-encompassing stat line featuring nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns, a 14-yard reception (on his only target) and a 44-yard completion (on 1-of-2 passing).

His involvement can fluctuate, but you wonder if New Orleans will make him a bigger priority going forward. In Weeks 7 and 8, he tallied his first three rushing touchdowns of the season. In Weeks 6 and 7, he turned 13 targets into 11 receptions for 99 yards. If his usage keeps trending up, he won't be available on waivers much longer.