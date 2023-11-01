NFL Odds Week 9: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

1 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans will kick off Week 9 by visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. While the prospect of starting a rookie quarterback against T.J. Watt and the Steelers in Pittsburgh is daunting, there's reason to believe that Tennessee can at least cover.



Will Levis looked very poised in his starting debut last week. He torched the Atlanta Falcons for four touchdown passes and helped return the long ball to the Titans offense. He's a terrific complement to powerful running back Derrick Henry, and the two could keep Pittsburgh off-balance.



Henry and the ground game can also take advantage of a Steelers run defense allowing 4.5 yards per carry.



The Steelers, meanwhile, could be without starting QB Kenny Pickett, who suffered a rib injury in Week 8. If Pickett can't go, Pittsburgh will likely lean on Mitch Trubisky, who tossed a pair of interceptions in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.



For what it's worth, Pickett told reporters on Tuesday that he plans to play.