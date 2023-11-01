NFL Odds Week 9: Top Longshots to Bet Against the SpreadNovember 1, 2023
NFL Odds Week 9: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread
The 2023 NFL season has felt like a year of upsets, and that trend continued in Week 8. The Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos all won as underdogs last Sunday.
The trend will likely continue this week as well, though there are not overwhelming favorites on the docket. Heading into midweek, the Cleveland Browns are the biggest favorites, carrying an eight-point line.
Given Cleveland's offensive struggles, taking the Arizona Cardinals is tempting. With it looking increasingly likely that Arizona will start rookie Clayton Tune on the road against a talented Browns defense, though, we're not as high on the Cardinals as we were early in the week.
Instead, we're targeting these underdogs for Week 9.
Titans +3 at Steelers
The Tennessee Titans will kick off Week 9 by visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. While the prospect of starting a rookie quarterback against T.J. Watt and the Steelers in Pittsburgh is daunting, there's reason to believe that Tennessee can at least cover.
Will Levis looked very poised in his starting debut last week. He torched the Atlanta Falcons for four touchdown passes and helped return the long ball to the Titans offense. He's a terrific complement to powerful running back Derrick Henry, and the two could keep Pittsburgh off-balance.
Henry and the ground game can also take advantage of a Steelers run defense allowing 4.5 yards per carry.
The Steelers, meanwhile, could be without starting QB Kenny Pickett, who suffered a rib injury in Week 8. If Pickett can't go, Pittsburgh will likely lean on Mitch Trubisky, who tossed a pair of interceptions in last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
For what it's worth, Pickett told reporters on Tuesday that he plans to play.
It's likely to be another sloppy Thursday night contest, and a tight game. Pittsburgh has yet to win by more than a touchdown this season. Expect this one to be even closer.
Seahawks +5.5 at Ravens
With the Kansas City Chiefs losing in Week 8, the Baltimore Ravens may have replaced them as the most complete team in the AFC. Lamar Jackson is back to playing at an elite level, Baltimore's ground game is rolling along, and no defense has allowed fewer points than the Ravens'.
Baltimore has won three straight and has won each of them by at least a touchdown, but the Seattle Seahawks can keep it closer than that.
Seattle is playing extremely well on both sides of the ball and currently ranks 11th in both points scored and points allowed. The Seahawks escaped Cleveland with a late interception and ensuing touchdown, and they haven't suffered a truly decisive loss since Week 1.
Expect the Seahawks to lean on the run against a Ravens defense ranked 20th in yards per carry allowed. The Arizona Cardinals found ways to do exactly that—despite not having starter James Conner available—and dropped 24 points on Baltimore in a loss.
A heavy dose of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet should help Seattle control the tempo and prevent the Ravens from running away with this one.
Buccaneers +2.5 at Texans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slight underdogs on the road against a scrappy Houston Texans team. It won't be a shock to see the Bucs win outright in Week 9.
Tampa just battled the Buffalo Bills on the road on a short week and nearly came away with the win. Baker Mayfield fired a nearly-perfect desperation heave into the end zone in the final seconds, and Buccaneers receivers simply failed to see it.
The result was a six-point defeat, but it was a good test for Mayfield and Co., who shouldn't struggle with the Houston crowd. The Bucs can also lean into their sixth-ranked scoring defense against rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Stroud has played extremely well this season, but Tampa has plenty of tape on him and has had extra time to prepare.
Tampa also has standout wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, who should make the difference in a low-scoring and likely defensively-driven contest.
