College Football Week 10 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

College Football Week 10 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to BetOctober 31, 2023
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the most trustworthy underdogs to bet on in college football over the last few weeks.
Arizona State played in three straight one-score losses before it earned a breakthrough win over the Washington State Cougars last week.
ASU once again enters a Pac-12 contest as a decided underdog. It has a double-digit spread going against it for the Week 10 clash with the Utah Utes.
Utah is in search of a bounce-back win after it fell flat against the Oregon Ducks, but pulling away from ASU may be tough because of how sound the Sun Devils defense is.
The Boston College Eagles have also been trustworthy as an underdog in recent weeks. The ACC side quietly put together a four-game winning streak and can become bowl eligible with a road win over the Syracuse Orange on Friday night.
Arizona State (+11) at No. 18 Utah
Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Arizona State found its formula for success, or at least to covering the spread, a few weeks ago.
The Sun Devils play tremendous defense and its offense is starting to find more consistency.
ASU garnered national praise for how it contained Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies two weeks ago.
The Sun Devils carried over the strong performance from the 15-7 loss into a home win over Washington State.
Arizona State's defense can keep it with single digits of Utah. The Utes managed just six points against Oregon last week and have been inconsistent at times with Bryson Barnes at quarterback.
Utah put up a pair of single-digit point totals in its two losses and scored just 14 points in a home win over the UCLA Bruins.
The Utes' better offensive performances came against the weaker defensive units in the Pac-12.
Arizona State should frustrate Barnes on multiple drives, and that could lead to some turnovers as well.
The Sun Devils excelled at keeping games close, and they should do that again to cover their fifth point spread in six games.
Boston College (+2.5) at Syracuse
Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Boston College won outright twice as an underdog and it covered a 29.5-point spread against the Florida State Seminoles.
BC is once again an underdog for its Friday clash with a Syracuse team that has not played well in the last month.
Syracuse managed to score 34 points in a four-game gauntlet against the Clemson Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Florida State and Virginia Tech Hokies.
Syracuse is at least back on a level playing field on Friday, but it may have trouble containing BC quarterback Thomas Castellanos.
Castellans has 673 rushing yards and 20 total touchdowns this season. He is facing a Syracuse defense that allows 149.1 rushing yards per game.
The BC signal-caller could hurt Syracuse with his legs on multiple occasions. The Eagles suited their offense to fit Castellanos' legs, and he could lead them to another outright win as an underdog. A victory would make the Eagles bowl eligible with three games left in the regular season.
Buffalo (+15) at Toledo
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
The Buffalo Bulls come into Tuesday's MACtion matchup with the Toledo Rockets with four fewer wins than the MAC West leader.
However, Buffalo found consistency in conference play that put it in second place in the MAC East behind the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks.
Buffalo won three of its last four games. It held teams to 13 points or fewer in each of those victories.
The Bulls can hang around at the Glass Bowl because of their defense and Toledo's recent inability to blow out opponents.
Toledo won each of its last three conference games by one possession, and it could be susceptible to a high concession on the ground. The Rockets allow 150.3 rushing yards per game.
Buffalo can control the tempo of the contest with some extended drives, and while it may not win outright, it has a clear path to covering the 15-point spread behind a ground attack that averages 127.5 yards per contest.
