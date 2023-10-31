College Football Week 10 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

1 of 3

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Arizona State found its formula for success, or at least to covering the spread, a few weeks ago.

The Sun Devils play tremendous defense and its offense is starting to find more consistency.

ASU garnered national praise for how it contained Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies two weeks ago.

The Sun Devils carried over the strong performance from the 15-7 loss into a home win over Washington State.

Arizona State's defense can keep it with single digits of Utah. The Utes managed just six points against Oregon last week and have been inconsistent at times with Bryson Barnes at quarterback.

Utah put up a pair of single-digit point totals in its two losses and scored just 14 points in a home win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Utes' better offensive performances came against the weaker defensive units in the Pac-12.

Arizona State should frustrate Barnes on multiple drives, and that could lead to some turnovers as well.