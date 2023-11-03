Quick Fixes for NBA's Roughest Starts

4 of 5

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite a dearth of layups in their diet, the Miami Heat have sustained themselves just fine on offense for several years in a row. They've gone at least as far as the conference finals in three of the past four seasons while ranking 27th or worse in rim-attempt frequency three times during that span.

The issue this season, in which they rank 28th in that stat, is the lack of other math-boosting shot preferences. For example, the Heat were No. 3 in corner three attempt rate last year but have fallen all the way to 26th in 2023-24.

Some of this is personnel-based and therefore harder to fix. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro aren't slashers that get to the bucket at will. They operate on the perimeter and in the mid-range area. Bam Adebayo hasn't ranked below the 96th percentile in mid-range frequency since 2019-20, and he's currently shooting at point-blank range less often than ever.

If Miami is going to overcome the talent drain it suffered in free agency by losing Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, and if it hopes to offset what's been an uncharacteristically shaky defense, it must generate more looks at the rim. Options include more five-out lineups that open driving lanes, a renewed emphasis on pushing the pace and, most simply, a clear intention to attack the cup.