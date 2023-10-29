Video: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shows Off Drop-Back Passing in Rehab from Achilles Injury

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It was a welcome sight for New York Jets fans.

Just six weeks and six days after suffering a ruptured Achilles in the Jets season opening game against the Buffalo Bills, quarterback Aaron Rodgers was dropping back and throwing during the team's warmups Sunday ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants.

This development shows just how far Rodgers has come in his injury recovery. He has stated a goal to return before season's end, and that is not unprecedented. Just two seasons ago, then-Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers returned from an Achilles rupture in the same season he suffered the injury.

Still, Akers was limited in his return and only was back for the team's final game of the regular season. He was also 22, while Rodgers is 39 and would likely be 40 by the time he was able to return to the gridiron and play in a game.

The Jets have stayed afloat at 3-3, with a Week 6 victory over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles showing the talent on the roster is capable of doing damage. This has been done without excellent quarterback play, as backup Zach Wilson has thrown for just 1,097 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions.