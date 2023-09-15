Aaron Rodgers Teases Return to Jets This Season After Injury: 'Anything's Possible'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is still holding onto hope for a 2023 return after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1.

The New York Jets quarterback spoke about the injury on The Pat McAfee Show and expressed hope based on how others before have recovered from similar injuries.

"There's been some guys with some interesting timetables on Achilles returns," Rodgers said. "We will see what happens. There's a process. There's certain markers we have got to hit."



When asked about a potential 2023 return, Rodgers did not want to speculate but evoked a famous quote from an NBA legend to express his hope.

"I think, as Kevin Garnett said, 'Anything's possible,'" Rodgers said. "It doesn't do anything to make prognostications, honestly, other than to help my own personal mental state, but I'm going to try to push this thing as much as it will allow me to."

Rodger's optimism is great to see, especially considering how devastating the injury was. The tear occurred on just the fourth play of the game, only 75 seconds into his Jets career.

The injury signals an end to at least his season but his reference to interesting timetables does show that faster recoveries are possible. Notably, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers tore his Achilles in July 2021 but was able to return in December of that season.

Still, Akers only played in one game for the Rams during the regular season and saw limited action. He had more touches in the postseason, but he was not necessarily the player that he was before the injury and then returned to that form the following season after more rest and recovery.



Akers was also 22 when he suffered the injury, so expecting a similar experience for the 39-year-old Rodgers may be wishful thinking. Still, it is a positive example of a quick recovery and gives Rodgers a goal to shoot for as he aims to return.