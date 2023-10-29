AP College Football Poll 2023: Top 25 Rankings for Week 10

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One playoff contender may have gone down in flames over the weekend, but the top of the Associated Press rankings remains the same.

Georgia is once again the nation's top-ranked team after an easy victory over Florida and is followed close behind by idle Michigan. Ohio State, Florida State and Washington round out the unchanged Top Five.

Here is a look at how the entire Top 25 played out.

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. Missouri

15. Louisville

16. Oregon State

17. Air Force

18. Utah

19. Tennessee

20. UCLA

21. Tulane

22. Kansas

23. James Madison

24. USC

25. Kansas State

The real fun starts at No. 6, a position that is now held by Oregon after Oklahoma's shocking road loss to Kansas. The Sooners committed 11 penalties and turned the ball over three times in a 38-33 loss capped off by a Devin Neal touchdown run with 55 seconds remaining. Kansas rushed for 225 yards and four touchdowns as a team.

Heisman contender Dillon Gabriel took Oklahoma down the field with a chance to win the game, but a pair of passes from the Kansas 23 fell incomplete to end the game.

"Turned the ball over, penalties—the timing of all of it was really poor," Oklahoma coach Brent Venables told reporters. "As I told them, we're not going to be defined by any one win or any loss. We have a lot still in front of us. But this one hurts. It stings."

No other Top 10 team fell in Week 9, though Penn State made things interesting in a dreadful performance against Indiana. The Nittany Lions offense once again underwhelmed in the 33-24 triumph, with Drew Allar again looking hesitant to take shots down the field.

While they'll again be massive favorites against Maryland this week, Michigan looms in two weeks. Penn State will have to find a rhythm in that game or risk being blown out.

Oregon State took a tumble in the rankings from No. 11 to No. 16 after an upset loss at Arizona. The Beavers' two losses this season have come by a combined six points.

North Carolina dropped its second straight game against an unranked opponent, with the Tar Heels defense collapsing in a 46-42 loss to Georgia Tech.