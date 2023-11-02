Predictions for NBA's 1st-Ever In-Season Tournament

3 of 5

Just like that, we've trimmed the field from 30 teams to eight as we begin the knockout stage. These four games will be single-elimination affairs that still fall within the teams' regular schedules. Though the losers here won't advance to Las Vegas for the semifinals, players on teams that reach this stage and lose still get $50,000.

East: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

East: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

West: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

West: Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

The Knicks have laid a couple of offensive eggs in the early going, with a particularly rough 87.9 offensive rating in a nine-point loss to the Pelicans on Oct. 28 standing out as a low point. Scoring struggles should cause concern for anyone that looked askance at last year's No. 2 offensive rating (with the No. 20 effective field-goal percentage). If New York isn't dominant on the offensive glass, and if it isn't canning second-chance looks from deep, it's prone to clunkers.

That's a recipe for disaster against a Celtics team that deploys loads of shutdown defenders on the perimeter, backed by Kristaps Porzingis' impressive rim protection on the back line. The Knicks will bring the effort and energy, but Derrick White and Jrue Holiday can stymie their already iffy offensive attack.

Even if the Cavs are fully healthy by the time they reach this stage, they're going to have a hard time containing Damian Lillard in the pick-and-roll with two small guards at the point of attack. If the Bucks are diligent about forcing Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland into actions that involve Dame and Giannis Antetokounmpo up top, Cleveland will be scrambling to help all night.

Add to that the struggles Evan Mobley had finishing against size and passing out of the short roll in last year's playoffs, issues Brook Lopez and Giannis could raise just as the Knicks did, and Cleveland seems a bit overmatched.

In the West, Golden State's run ends early as Jokić presents the four-time champs with problems they can't solve. There aren't many teams whose size will expose a smallish Warriors front line, as this group has spent a decade swarming and doubling to compensate for that deficiency with great results. But Jokić is a different challenge altogether. The 2023 title-winners will send the 2022 champs packing.

Lastly, the hungry Kings are a persuasive upset pick—if it's even fair to choose favorites at this early juncture. Sacramento dropped its first home contest of the season to the Warriors and saw De'Aaron Fox go down with a nasty sprained ankle in an overtime win against the Lakers on Oct. 29, which makes it seem somewhat vulnerable.

That said, this is a game the Kings should care about more than the Suns, who've yet to get all three of their stars on the floor together. Phoenix figures to slow roll these contests in the interest of peaking in April.