    2023 NBA In-Season Tournament Schedule Release: TV Info, Start Time, Date Revealed

    Erin WalshAugust 11, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots a free throw in the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Denver Nuggets Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    The NBA is slowly revealing details of the 2023-24 season schedule, and it announced Friday when the in-season tournament schedule will be unveiled.

    Fans can tune into ESPN's NBA Today show on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. ET for the in-season tournament schedule release.

    NBA @NBA

    The NBA In-Season Tournament schedule will be revealed Tuesday, August 15 on NBA Today at 3:00pm/et on ESPN! <a href="https://t.co/F0r7PXe4ns">pic.twitter.com/F0r7PXe4ns</a>

    The NBA revealed the addition of an in-season tournament when it announced in June that the new seven-year collective bargaining agreement had been signed.

    The in-season tournament, which will feature all 30 NBA teams, begins on Nov. 3 with the group stage and will run through the Dec. 9 championship game.

    Here is a breakdown of the format, groups, prizes and more.

    Format

    The in-season tournament will consist of the group stage and knockout rounds.

    Each of the NBA's 30 teams were placed into random groups of five teams within their respective conferences. Each team will play four group stage games, and the group winners will automatically advance to the knockout stages.

    The team in each conference that didn't win its group but had the best record in group stage games will also advance. This is referred to as the wild card spot.

    In the event of a tie, either for first place or a wild card berth, the NBA will use tiebreakers to determine who moves on, including head-to-head record in the group stage, point differential in the group stage, total points in the group stage, regular-season record from 2022-23 or a random drawing if the teams are still tied after the first four options are exhausted.

    The knockout rounds are single elimination and all in-season tournament games will count toward the regular-season standings, except for the championship game.

    The quarterfinals will be played on the higher seed's floor before the action moves to Las Vegas for the semifinals and the championship game.

    Group Breakdown

    Here are the groups each team was drawn into.

    East Group A

    • Philadelphia 76ers
    • Cleveland Cavaliers
    • Atlanta Hawks
    • Indiana Pacers
    • Detroit Pistons

    East Group B

    • Milwaukee Bucks
    • New York Knicks
    • Miami Heat
    • Washington Wizards
    • Charlotte Hornets

    East Group C

    • Boston Celtics
    • Toronto Raptors
    • Brooklyn Nets
    • Chicago Bulls
    • Orlando Magic

    West Group A

    • Memphis Grizzlies
    • Phoenix Suns
    • Los Angeles Lakers
    • Utah Jazz
    • Portland Trail Blazers

    West Group B

    • Denver Nuggets
    • Los Angeles Clippers
    • New Orleans Pelicans
    • Dallas Mavericks
    • Houston Rockets

    West Group C

    • Sacramento Kings
    • Golden State Warriors
    • Minnesota Timberwolves
    • Oklahoma City Thunder
    • San Antonio Spurs

    Prizes

    The team that wins the tournament championship will receive the NBA Cup and there will be individual awards including the tournament MVP and an all-tournament team.

    Players will also be compensated financially. Each player on the winning team will receive $500,000 and players on the runner-up will receive $200,000.

    Additionally, players on a team that loses in the semifinals will each receive $100,000 and players on a team that loses in the quarterfinals will each receive $50,000.