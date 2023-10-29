Video: Jackson State Kicker Leilani Armenta is 1st Woman to Score in FCS HBCU Game

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta made history in Saturday's 40-14 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, becoming the first woman to score in an HBCU football game at the FCS level.

The freshman made all three of her extra points for the Tigers.

"We did not know it was going to happen and we are super excited," her mother, Brandy, told the Clarion-Ledger's J.T. Keith. "We all started yelling because we had no idea. My daughter had no idea she would be kicking in the game today. We are beyond ecstatic."

Armenta had also appeared in Jackson State's 22-16 win over Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 23, but her involvement was limited to the opening kickoff.

Keith noted Jackson State was without its regular kicker, Gerardo Baeza, against Bethune-Cookman, while starting punter Matt Noll was unavailable as well due to an injury at practice. That led head coach T.C. Taylor to bring Armenta, a defender on the women's soccer team, into the fold.