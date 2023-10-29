Deion Sanders: 'I Don't Give a Damn About No Bowl' Game, Colorado 'Trying to Win'

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Colorado has lost four of five games since its 3-0 start, leaving the Buffaloes' bowl eligibility in question.

Deion Sanders does not seem concerned.

"I don't give a damn about no bowl," Sanders told reporters after Saturday's 28-16 loss to UCLA. "We're trying to win, period. The consistency there just isn't there at this point because of the lack of talent in certain positions."

After a fairytale start to his tenure at Colorado, Sanders has seen his team fall back to earth. The Buffaloes were blown out by Oregon, had a narrow home loss to USC and had a historic collapse against Stanford before Saturday's loss to UCLA.

Colorado will likely be underdogs in each of its final four games. Sanders and Co. host Oregon State and Arizona the next two weeks before closing the season with road trips to Washington State and Utah.

"I would love to win. I'm accustomed to winning and we will win," Sanders said. "Just put your seat belt on and hold on. We'll win."

Even if the Buffaloes close the regular season at 4-8, the program is already in a far better place with Sanders as head coach. Sanders took over a program that went 1-11 last season and had middling home game attendance from fans and even worse luck on the recruiting trail.