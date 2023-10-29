UNC WR Tez Walker Hospitalized for Injury Evaluation After Loss vs. Georgia Tech

UNC WR Tez Walker Hospitalized for Injury Evaluation After Loss vs. Georgia TechOctober 29, 2023
AP Photo/John Bzemore
North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker was hospitalized after taking a blindside hit in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech, the school said.
Walker was hit after making a reception in the fourth quarter and was attended to by trainers on the field. He fumbled on the play, handing the ball over to Georgia Tech and helping give the Yellow Jackets a 46-42 victory.
