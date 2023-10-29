UNC WR Tez Walker Hospitalized for Injury Evaluation After Loss vs. Georgia Tech

AP Photo/John Bzemore

North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker was hospitalized after taking a blindside hit in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech, the school said.

Walker was hit after making a reception in the fourth quarter and was attended to by trainers on the field. He fumbled on the play, handing the ball over to Georgia Tech and helping give the Yellow Jackets a 46-42 victory.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.