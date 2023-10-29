Ronnie Caldwell Jr.'s Family to File Suit Against Northwestern State After Death

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The family of Ronnie Caldwell Jr. is filing a lawsuit against Northwestern State following the defensive back's death earlier this month.

"We're not going to get into the details of what the lawsuit would entail, but we can say this, that the university, the coach, they failed Ronnie Jr.," Tony Pradia, a lawyer representing the family, said during a news conference, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura.

In early October, Caldwell was moved to a different apartment at an off-campus complex after mold was found in his unit. He was placed with a non-university student in a new unit and that roommate allegedly pull a gun on him on Oct. 9, his family said in a statement.

Caldwell reported the incident to his father, who alerted head football coach Brad Laird of the incident. While Laird assured the family action would be taken, the family alleges that no steps were taken to ensure their son's safety.

"Coach Laird replied with a phone call assuring the family that he would take immediate action and move Ronnie to a safe location. Nothing was done, the family heard no updates from the University," the Caldwell family's statement said.

"The next call the family received was from Coach Brad Laird telling us that Ronnie had been murdered."

Caldwell was shot and killed at his apartment on Oct. 12, and his non-university student roommate was arrested the same day for possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance.

Caldwell's Northwestern State teammate, Maurice Campbell II, was also arrested in connection to his death. He was arrested for "obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance," per Bonagura.

Specific details of Caldwell's death have not emerged. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Northwestern State cancelled the remainder of its football season on Thursday and Laird stepped down as head coach.

"Ronnie was a beloved member of our community, and we miss him dearly," Northwestern State president Marcus Jones said, per ESPN's Dave Wilson. "While our instinct was to return to the field of play following his death, we've since learned that the hurt on our team was too deep. Now it is in the best interest of our players, coaches and staff to pause and to take this time to mourn, to heal and to support Ronnie's family."