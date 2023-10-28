X

CFB

    Carson Beck's Star Turn Hailed by Fans as Georgia Blows Out Florida

    Erin WalshOctober 28, 2023

    Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    AP Photo/John Raoux

    The Georgia Bulldogs continued rolling on Saturday with a 43-20 win over the Florida Gators to remain undefeated with an 8-0 record.

    Quarterback Carson Beck was one of the best players on the field and arguably put together his best performance of the 2023 campaign, completing 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 yards on five carries.

    CBS Sports College Football 🏈 @CBSSportsCFB

    A perfect throw from Carson Beck. <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a> has scord the last 36 points 👀 <a href="https://t.co/bBPHYmDOiX">pic.twitter.com/bBPHYmDOiX</a>

    Running back Daijun Edwards also had a solid performance, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, in addition to catching one pass for three yards.

    Additionally, wide receiver Ladd McConkey picked up the slack with tight end Brock Bowers sidelined with an injury, catching six passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

    While nearly the entire Georgia roster performed well, it was Beck who caught the attention of fans on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Brooks Austin @BrooksAustinBA

    Carson Beck makes a "oh that defender isn't looking, watch this" type throws about three times a week. <br><br>Serious, big-time, NFL throws with anticipation and trust.

    year 21 @johnrivers131

    Carson beck is in the heisman race I seen enough. This is what a first year starter supposed to look like

    Andrew Kibler @AndrewKibler

    Are we putting Carson Beck in the Heisman talk now? Guy had been straight balling!!

    🎸 @zayclutch

    Carson Beck for Heisman 🏆

    Jake Fincher @fincher_jake

    Carson Beck for Heisman!!! Go Dawgs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UGA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UGA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dawgs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dawgs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heisman</a>

    Jordan @gjmoore96

    Carson Beck might be the most underrated QB in the country.

    Love Yours❤️ @Vino11_

    Carson Beck gotta be the most underrated QB in CFB

    Andrew @agentsmith012

    Carson Beck is an underrated stud. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Georgia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Georgia</a>

    G. Joslyn @GJoslyn91

    Carson Beck is an NFL QB

    JM @vorpalj

    Carson Beck for Heisman

    Even without Bowers, Beck proved that he has what it takes to succeed among college football's elite. He has really come into his own over the last several weeks and because of that he has the Bulldogs firmly among the top contenders for the national title.

    The Bulldogs will be back in action next weekend against Missouri.