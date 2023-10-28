Carson Beck's Star Turn Hailed by Fans as Georgia Blows Out Florida

AP Photo/John Raoux

The Georgia Bulldogs continued rolling on Saturday with a 43-20 win over the Florida Gators to remain undefeated with an 8-0 record.

Quarterback Carson Beck was one of the best players on the field and arguably put together his best performance of the 2023 campaign, completing 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 10 yards on five carries.

Running back Daijun Edwards also had a solid performance, rushing for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, in addition to catching one pass for three yards.

Additionally, wide receiver Ladd McConkey picked up the slack with tight end Brock Bowers sidelined with an injury, catching six passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.

While nearly the entire Georgia roster performed well, it was Beck who caught the attention of fans on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Even without Bowers, Beck proved that he has what it takes to succeed among college football's elite. He has really come into his own over the last several weeks and because of that he has the Bulldogs firmly among the top contenders for the national title.