Kyrie Irving on Facing Nets After Mavericks Trade: 'It Was Just Another Game'

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, when asked what it was like to face the Nets for the first time since they traded him to the Mavs last season, Irving made it clear that it didn't feel much different to him than any other game: "It was just another game to be honest with you. I dont know if its just a media thing against your former team to have this angst, this anger going against them. But for me personally, it was just another game going against some of my brothers."