    Kyrie Irving on Facing Nets After Mavericks Trade: 'It Was Just Another Game'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVOctober 28, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 27: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on October 27, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving downplayed the fact that he played his former team in the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

    According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, when asked what it was like to face the Nets for the first time since they traded him to the Mavs last season, Irving made it clear that it didn't feel much different to him than any other game: "It was just another game to be honest with you. I dont know if its just a media thing against your former team to have this angst, this anger going against them. But for me personally, it was just another game going against some of my brothers."

    Dallas prevailed at home by a 125-120 score despite Kyrie largely struggling to the tune of 17 points on 6-of-17 shooting, plus seven rebounds and six assists.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

