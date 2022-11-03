Kyrie Irving Suspended by Nets for at Least 5 Games After Promoting Antisemitic Film

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than five games after he promoted an antisemitic film on his social media accounts and was not apologetic when given multiple chances to address the situation.

The team released a statement saying, in part, it has "made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions. We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."

Brooklyn's statement emphasizes Irving's failure to apologize or even make clear he isn't antisemitic during a head-turning media session Thursday.

The guard was asked whether he holds "antisemitic beliefs" and didn't provide a direct answer.

"I don't know how the label becomes justified because you guys ask me the same questions over and over again, but this is not gonna turn into a spin-around cycle of questions upon questions," he said. "I told you guys how I felt. I respect all walks of life and embrace all walks of life. That's where I sit."

He was then asked for a simple "yes" or "no" answer to the question and said, "I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from."

The media session came after the Nets, Irving and the Anti-Defamation League released a joint statement Wednesday saying the team and player will each donate $500,000 in an effort to "eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities."

As part of that statement, Irving accepted what he called "responsibility" but did not directly say he was sorry:

"I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light."

Yet Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Wednesday that Irving had not spoken with the ADL and instead sent his father and stepmother to meet with the organization.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said the organization would not accept the donation:

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday that said he planned to meet with Irving after his "reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material."

The statement also made it clear Silver was "disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize."

This primarily stems from social media posts in which Irving promoted the film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

Dan Wolken of USA Today noted it is "a film that suggests modern-day Jews stole the religion and identity of the original Israelites, leading to the enslavement of Africans who were brought to America."

As Pablo Torre of ESPN points out, one of the unfounded claims included in the film is the idea that the death of six million Jewish people in the Holocaust is one of the "five major falsehoods" pushed by the "Jewish controlled media."

This is not the first time Irving will miss time because of off-the-court choices, as he was sidelined for extended stretches last season because he remained unvaccinated against COVID-19.