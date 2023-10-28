College Football Week 9 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

2 of 3

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Oregon State is the dark horse playoff contender you should be talking more about.

The Beavers come into Week 9 with a 6-1 record and a favorable schedule to get them to 9-1 before end-of-season clashes with Washington and Oregon.

D.J. Uiagelelei has seven touchdown passes in his last two games, and he could carve up the Arizona defense on Saturday to potentially put the Beavers into the AP Top 10.

Arizona is two weeks removed from a remarkable 44-6 road win over Washington State, but that win may have said more about Wazzu than the Wildcats.

Arizona's defense let up 363 passing yards to Penix in its last home game, a 31-24 loss to Washington.

The Wildcats could struggle to limit Uiagelelei's production, and the one difference between Saturday and past Arizona games is that the opponent's defense is good enough to hold it to a low point total.

Oregon State broke out to an early two-score advantage against UCLA last week and it held the Utah Utes to seven points to start October.