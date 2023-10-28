X

MLB

    Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald, Miguel Castro Roasted by MLB Fans After WS Loss to Rangers

    Francisco RosaOctober 28, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Paul Sewald #38 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches in the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers during Game One of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    It was Paul Sewald's time to pitch.

    But it ended up being a rough time for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

    So many times a clutch performer for the Diamondbacks over the second half of the season, Sewald blew the save in the team's 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

    Up 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Sewald gave up a massive two-run homer to Corey Seager that tied the game back up, sending Rangers' fans into delirium the second the ball came off the bat.

    Sewald was huge in several tight games against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, but he came up short in the biggest spot of his career thus far.

    The blown save set up another huge Adolis García moment in the bottom of the 11th inning, hitting a walk off solo homer against reliever Miguel Castro to seal the Rangers' first win in the World Series since 2011.

    As for the Diamondback's, they'll have to wait a little longer for their own first win since 2001—when they last won the title.

    And fans were ripping Sewald and Castro following the loss.

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    THAT BALL IS GONE!!! ADOLIS GARCIA WALKS IT OFF FOR THE RANGERS IN THE 11TH 🤯😱<br><br>📺: FOX | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/BmL8LIG5nM">pic.twitter.com/BmL8LIG5nM</a>

    Phillies Tailgate @PhilsTailgate

    Paul Sewald, Blown Save. You love to see it. <a href="https://t.co/FuDdaeBbyq">pic.twitter.com/FuDdaeBbyq</a>

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Corey Seager just hit a mammoth, game-tying home run off Paul Sewald with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning.<br><br>It is 5-5. Evan Carter is up. Adolis Garcia is on deck. And Game 1 is back to even.

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    Corey Seager… <a href="https://t.co/hmi4KI0Vl4">pic.twitter.com/hmi4KI0Vl4</a>

    Sam @TreIindor20

    Paul Sewald under the lights <a href="https://t.co/aqi452LS0l">pic.twitter.com/aqi452LS0l</a>

    Keely @keelynstl

    Paul Sewald pitching to Corey Seager <a href="https://t.co/c6th2JZPr7">pic.twitter.com/c6th2JZPr7</a>

    Sensible Man @PrimeKelenic

    People are finding out that Paul Sewald is the ultimate stat padder 🔥🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/vyFekF8OIZ">https://t.co/vyFekF8OIZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z0rRNivI3q">pic.twitter.com/Z0rRNivI3q</a>

    Knicks Memes @KnicksMemes

    Paul Sewald and Miguel Castro threw away the World Series for the Dbacks<br><br>Being a Met is a state of mind <a href="https://t.co/1ljln0Ewrl">pic.twitter.com/1ljln0Ewrl</a>

    Mojo Hill @mojohill22

    Paul Sewald finally blew a save, but of course it came against basically the best hitter in the world right now.<br><br>Doesn't change at all the impressiveness of how far he's come or how good he's become. <a href="https://t.co/I4kmBdJ8K7">pic.twitter.com/I4kmBdJ8K7</a>

    PHX Fans @PHXFansAZ

    One thing to keep in mind. While Paul Sewald was a novelty to NL hitters, the Texas Rangers are VERY familiar with their former division rival's closer.

    cat @rookiepitchers

    Mets legends Paul Sewald and Miguel Castro combining to blow the game for the Diamondbacks ❤️

    Jackeroni @jackeroniAZ

    Watching the coyotes blow their lead after Paul Sewald just ripped my heart out of my chest <a href="https://t.co/ETfF4A41kp">pic.twitter.com/ETfF4A41kp</a>

    Nick Pollack @PitcherList

    Corey Seager talked about having the discipline against Cristian Javier to swing higher than his eyes told him vs high heaters. <br><br>Looks like he did the same vs Paul Sewald. Incredible.

    Mike @mike5_5_5

    Paul Sewald disasterclass <a href="https://t.co/0crjkQZuAc">pic.twitter.com/0crjkQZuAc</a>

    JSD⁹ @Joshawott09

    It was in fact not time for Paul Sewald to pitch <a href="https://t.co/tXN3JlFwvg">https://t.co/tXN3JlFwvg</a>

    Barstool Are Dee Tee @editti22

    I could have told you Miguel Castro was giving up that home run back in 2018.

    Giant Gyro Thessaloniki @s_ab_r

    "Miguel Castro" in the clutch <a href="https://t.co/2K65UrPqEp">pic.twitter.com/2K65UrPqEp</a>

    The Diamondbacks will attempt to bounce back Saturday night in Game 2 and steal home-field advantage away from Texas before the series shifts back to Arizona for games 3-5.

    Going behind 2-0 to an uber-confident Rangers' team is a recipe for disaster.