Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald, Miguel Castro Roasted by MLB Fans After WS Loss to Rangers

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

It was Paul Sewald's time to pitch.

But it ended up being a rough time for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

So many times a clutch performer for the Diamondbacks over the second half of the season, Sewald blew the save in the team's 6-5 loss to the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

Up 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Sewald gave up a massive two-run homer to Corey Seager that tied the game back up, sending Rangers' fans into delirium the second the ball came off the bat.

Sewald was huge in several tight games against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS, but he came up short in the biggest spot of his career thus far.

The blown save set up another huge Adolis García moment in the bottom of the 11th inning, hitting a walk off solo homer against reliever Miguel Castro to seal the Rangers' first win in the World Series since 2011.

As for the Diamondback's, they'll have to wait a little longer for their own first win since 2001—when they last won the title.

And fans were ripping Sewald and Castro following the loss.

The Diamondbacks will attempt to bounce back Saturday night in Game 2 and steal home-field advantage away from Texas before the series shifts back to Arizona for games 3-5.