Malcolm Brogdon Mentally Prepped to Join Clippers After Jrue Holiday Trade to Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon is a Portland Trail Blazer, but he nearly became a member of the Los Angeles Clippers this summer.

In fact, Brogdon told Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points that he was mentally prepared to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the Clippers this summer after Jrue Holiday was moved to the Boston Celtics.

"Absolutely," Brogdon said. "Absolutely. You know, once Jrue [Holiday] was traded from Milwaukee, I knew Boston had a lot of interest in him and I figured Boston would have a good run at getting him because I was a guy that they were open to trading.

"I was a guy that's viewed as a good vet in the league and to teams. I have good value in the league. So a team like Portland could either keep me as a good vet or flip me. I knew that Boston would be in play to get [Jrue Holiday]. So I did start to mentally prepare to be here [in Los Angeles]."

The Boston Celtics initially included Brogdon in a three-team trade with the Clippers and Washington Wizards that was supposed to include Kristaps Porziņģis. However, the deal fell apart after the Clippers expressed concerns about Brogdon's health.

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year suffered a partial tear in his right elbow tendon during the 2023 postseason, so it's no surprise the Clippers were skeptical about his health.

The Celtics eventually landed Porziņģis from the Wizards in a deal that sent Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, and they included Brogdon in a deal with the Trail Blazers to land Holiday after the Milwaukee Bucks sent him to Portland in the Damian Lillard deal.

The Clippers are still interested in acquiring Brogdon, Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports reported on Oct. 13, so teaming up with Leonard and George hasn't been completely ruled out.