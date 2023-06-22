Celtics Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis-Malcolm Brogdon 3-Team Trade Falls Apart

Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears Washington Wizards veteran Kristaps Porziņģis will not be moved to the Boston Celtics after all.

The three-team trade talks involving Porziņģis, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon and the Los Angeles Clippers and Marcus Morris "have fallen apart," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who added that the "sides are moving on."

Wojnarowski initially reported late Wednesday evening that the Celtics were working on a three-team deal involving the Wizards and Clippers. The deal would have sent Brogdon to the Clippers, Porziņģis to the Celtics and Morris, Amir Coffey and the 30th pick in the 2023 NBA draft to the Wizards.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.