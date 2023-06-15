X

    Celtics Trade Rumors: Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Eyed; BOS Wants to 'Bolster' Roster

    Erin WalshJune 15, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - DECEMBER 31: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on December 31, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Pistons defeated the Timberwolves 116-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
    David Berding/Getty Images

    The Boston Celtics have reportedly been active in trade discussions ahead of the 2023 NBA draft, and it appears the franchise is looking to bolster its center depth.

    Boston checked in with the Pistons about Isaiah Stewart's availability, according to The Athletic's James L. Edwards, who added that he doesn't envision Detroit moving the big man "at all" this summer.

