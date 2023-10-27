Lakers' LeBron James: Me, Kevin Durant 'Don't Have Many Matchups Left' in Our Careers

Tyler Ross/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James savored Thursday night's matchup with Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, knowing that he and KD may not have many more opportunities to go head-to-head.

Speaking to reporters following a 100-95 win over the Suns, James explained why it was so special to share the court with Durant: "We don't have many matchups left. Not sure how many we have left. So, you don't ever want to take it for granted when you're out there with such a great player, one of the best to ever play this game."

Remarkably, Thursday was the first time since Christmas 2018 that LeBron and KD played in a game against each other, as one or both were either injured or resting every time their teams faced off over the past four seasons.

Although they've been light on head-to-head matchups in recent years, James and Durant will forever be linked since they are undoubtedly two of the greatest players of their generation and in NBA history.

Also, they faced each other in the NBA Finals on three occasions with LeBron winning NBA Finals MVP and leading the Miami Heat to victory over Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder the first time, followed by Durant and the Golden State Warriors beating James and the Cleveland Cavaliers twice, and KD winning NBA Finals MVP both times.

James, who will turn 39 in December, is the oldest active player in the NBA, meaning there is no telling how much longer he will be willing and able to play.

The four-time NBA champion, NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP is still playing at an elite level, as he averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game last season, and put up 21 points, nine assists and eight boards in Thursday's win.

Durant is quite a bit younger at 35, but injuries have taken a toll in recent years, as he hasn't played in at least 60 games in a single season since the 2018-19 campaign.

Still, the two-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, four-time scoring champion and one-time NBA MVP is a force when healthy.

He showed it in Thursday's game by scoring a game-high 39 points and nearly leading the Suns to a win despite being without a pair of key players in Devin Booker and Bradley Beal due to injury.