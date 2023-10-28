5 NHL Teams Already Regretting Their 2023 Offseason Pickups

2 of 5

Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Things didn't go well for Kevin Hayes in 2022-23. In the fourth season of his seven-year, $50 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, he finished second among their leading scorers with 54 points. However, he was bounced around the lineup, sparking trade rumors leading up to the March 2023 trade deadline.

With the Flyers rebuilding under new management, Hayes was considered a trade candidate heading into the NHL offseason. At one point, it appeared he would be traded to the St. Louis Blues in a blockbuster deal involving Torey Krug. However, Krug used his no-trade clause to spike the deal.

Ultimately, Hayes did get traded to the Blues on June 28 in a deal that seemed like a steal at the time. The Flyers agreed to retain 50 percent of Hayes' $7.14 million average annual value over the remaining three years of his contract. In return, the Blues only gave up a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hayes was happy to be moving on to a new club where he could have a fresh start and an opportunity to silence his critics. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong envisioned the 6'5", 216-pounder skating among his top-nine forwards.

Centering the Blues' third line, Hayes has a team-leading faceoff win percentage of 60.3. However, he has just two assists in his first six games this season with just four shots on goal. He's averaged 15:22 of ice time per game.