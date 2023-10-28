Ranking 10 NBA Players Most Likely to Average 30 PPG

1 of 10

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Devin Booker could be hard-pressed to surpass last year's career high of 27.8 points per game. Such is life when two of your teammates are also All-NBA material.

Then again, the lion's share of the Phoenix Suns' offensive stewardship will lie with Booker. He is, rather easily, the team's best passer. Having that much agency over the offense, so consistently, should preserve his offensive volume.

Inevitable absences from one or both of Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant will help as well. So, too, would a willingness to hike up his three-point volume—a development, for what it's worth, on which I'm prepared to bet.

Sliding Nikola Jokić alongside Booker is not an attempt to be cute. This is someone who cleared 27 points per game in 2021-22. That career high came amid a year-long absence from Jamal Murray and basically Michael Porter Jr. (nine appearances), but the Serb just hit 30 points per game next to both during the Denver Nuggets' 2023 playoff run.

Yes, I'm aware the regular season following a championship victory isn't nearly as high stakes as the 16-win journey to the promised land itself. But so many people just assume Jokić will anchor Denver's title defense with indifference and deference until the calendar strikes late April. Resist the urge to join them.

Do not let Jokić's interests outside basketball and relative nonchalance fool you. This man is an on-court killer who dresses in off-court diffidence.

Who's to say he won't focus on running roughshod over the rest of the league in search of a second title and dynasty conjecture and in response to the sentiment that no, actually, he wasn't good enough to win a third straight MVP award or be the best player on a genuine championship squad?

Failing that, for as much information as Denver might glean about its supporting cast by Jokić living in cruise control, the inexperience and question marks besieging the players outside the top six of their rotation may not allow it.