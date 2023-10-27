College Football Picks Week 9: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Nebraska's defense helped it reach 4-3 with a pair of conference victories.

The Huskers held the Northwestern Wildcats and Illinois Fighting Illini under 10 points in their last two games.

The two strong defensive performances came as a response to a 45-7 home loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

Nebraska conceded no more than 14 points in each of its four victories. It should follow a similar path to victory against a Purdue team that is trending in the wrong direction.

The Boilermakers let up at least 35 points in three of their last four losses. Their offense did get over the 20-point mark in those defeats.

Purdue could run into all sorts of issues against a Nebraska defense that can take away its biggest offensive strength.

Purdue has 970 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. It is going up against a rushing defense that allows 76.6 yards per game.