College Football Betting Odds Week 9: Picks Against the Spread for Top 25 Schedule

Lydia Ely/Getty Images

Oregon differs from any of Utah's previous Pac-12 opponents because of its defense.

The Ducks slowed down two pass-heavy offenses in stretches of the last two weeks. They did enough to force Michael Penix Jr. into a fourth-quarter comeback two weeks ago and held the Washington State Cougars to 57 rushing yards last week.

Oregon did give up 438 passing yards to Cameron Ward in Week 8, but the Wazzu quarterback only had one touchdown pass and was sacked on six occasions.

The ability to get to the quarterback, earn stops and force turnovers make Oregon's defense tougher to handle than most Pac-12 units.

Utah's three conference wins came at home against the UCLA Bruins' freshman quarterback, over the California Golden Bears and versus a porous USC defense.

The Utes had trouble moving the ball against Oregon in Eugene last season. Cam Rising threw three interceptions in the road loss that was only close because of a 14-point explosion in the third quarter.

Oregon can force Barnes into a handful of bad throws that either result in interceptions or end drives.

The Ducks should capitalize on some of those stops behind Bo Nix, who managed to put up 287 passing yards on the Utah defense last season.

Nix has experience against the Utes defense, and that should help him settle into a rhythm in a raucous environment inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.