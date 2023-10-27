Damian Lillard's Debut with Giannis, Bucks Excites Fans in Win vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that the Milwaukee Bucks are Damian Lillard's team.

After Thursday night, so do Bucks fans.

Lillard racked up 39 points as the Bucks opened the 2022-23 season with a 118-117 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lillard recorded his first three on a four-point play in the second quarter.

That was part of a 17-point second quarter for the Bucks' newest star.

The Bucks fell behind in the fourth quarter, but Lillard made a series of clutch free throws to help Milwaukee recover in the one-point win.

He finished the game with eight rebounds and four assists while coming just one point shy of his 56th 40-point game.

Lillard's performance was enough to lead Bucks fans to agree with Antetokounmpo's assessment of his status as the team's leader.

Bucks fans were also excited about watching Lillard combine with Antetokounmpo, the force behind the Bucks' 2021 title. Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Lillard's explosive performance and Antetokounmpo's double-double had fans convinced the Bucks are destined to return to the Finals by the end of the season.