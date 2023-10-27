X

NBA

    Damian Lillard's Debut with Giannis, Bucks Excites Fans in Win vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers

    Julia StumbaughOctober 27, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 26: Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 26, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that the Milwaukee Bucks are Damian Lillard's team.

    After Thursday night, so do Bucks fans.

    Lillard racked up 39 points as the Bucks opened the 2022-23 season with a 118-117 victory over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Lillard recorded his first three on a four-point play in the second quarter.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    DAME'S FIRST THREE AS A BUCK AND IT'S A 4-PT PLAY 💪 <a href="https://t.co/tBugvDXOfq">pic.twitter.com/tBugvDXOfq</a>

    That was part of a 17-point second quarter for the Bucks' newest star.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Damian Lillard in his first half with the Bucks 🔥<br><br>21 PTS (17 in 2Q)<br>50% FG<br>5 REB<br>3 AST <a href="https://t.co/X8kw0NRiVK">pic.twitter.com/X8kw0NRiVK</a>

    The Bucks fell behind in the fourth quarter, but Lillard made a series of clutch free throws to help Milwaukee recover in the one-point win.

    He finished the game with eight rebounds and four assists while coming just one point shy of his 56th 40-point game.

    Youngblood @Gblood13

    I get everybody said Jrue will be missed but they have a closer now in Dame which is something Milwaukee struggled with last season

    Jrue @DameBurnerAcct

    WE FINALLY HAVE A CLOSER MAN 😭😭

    Kirk @kirkgwong

    Dame taking over in the clutch, a tale as old as time

    Grant Bilse @WiscoGrant

    it's almost like they brought Dame in to help close games when the offense gets tight

    Boris Dirk Podcast @BorisDirkPod

    I don't think it's possible to overstate how big of an upgrade Dame Lillard is in the clutch for Milwaukee over their other options in the Giannis era

    Lillard's performance was enough to lead Bucks fans to agree with Antetokounmpo's assessment of his status as the team's leader.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "This is his team."<br><br>Giannis on Dame's role with the Bucks <a href="https://t.co/44n0Qrm4eE">pic.twitter.com/44n0Qrm4eE</a>

    ClutchMcGee @RealClutchMcGee

    Yeah Giannis was right this is Dame's team

    your favorite dad @malcolmpyeung

    Yeah, this is Dame's team.

    DBG CEO 👨🏾‍💼 @___YouOweKev

    It's Dame's team now 😂😂😂

    Zach (Enjoys every Nuggets tweet) @bighoneyz

    Yeah this is Dame's team now. Giannis looks like a role player out there.

    Bucks fans were also excited about watching Lillard combine with Antetokounmpo, the force behind the Bucks' 2021 title. Antetokounmpo recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

    Billy @BillyEllis_24

    Giannis and dame is like a cheat Code

    Stephany Snell @LitWife

    Obviously, it's just one game but so far, the Dame+Giannis thing is living up to the hype in a way that most other "super teams" or "power pairings/trios" have not.

    Christopher Price @rafiki_maroc

    The ability of Dame to turn it on and score in bunches when Giannis goes to the bench is going to give opposing coaches headaches all year.

    Saint Lyric @SSGSaintLyric

    I'm so here for Dame and Giannis

    Stryder @striderrrr12

    Dame and Giannis are going to be insane. Together they complement eachother perfectly. Apart they can carry the load and make everyone around them better for 48 minutes a game. Can't remember the last time I duo fits all the needs like this one does

    COURT$IDE KEV @KEVNDU

    lmao it's crazy that teams are expected to defend one of Dame or Giannis for a full 48 minutes a game

    pnada @uwupandaXD

    giannis and dame showing their star power in the clutch

    LANI ❦ @___lovelani

    This is where the Giannis and Dame duo gets scary. In the clutch.

    Lillard's explosive performance and Antetokounmpo's double-double had fans convinced the Bucks are destined to return to the Finals by the end of the season.

    eruj @erujabidi

    This team is winning a ring

    jake @jszaniawski

    That's future Finals MVP Damian Lillard to you

    Chili Palmer @livingnthe90s

    Dame is getting a ring this season. Man ain't playing around

    xx @ArchiBr15088

    what a good start for Dame on his reg season game with Bucks, really do hope he gets his own ring

    Lillard and Antetokounmpo will return to the court for a second game together on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.