Giannis Antetokounmpo Says Damian Lillard Will Be Bucks' Leader: 'This Is His Team'

Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that Damian Lillard will be expected to lead the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-24 season in an interview with Chris Haynes on TNT.

"Basically, I might be here but this is his team," the two-time MVP said, later adding that maintaining Lillard's mindset as a top option is important. "At the end of the day, for him to feel successful, [he's] got to feel very comfortable."

The 33-year-old spent most of his career as the number one scorer on the Portland Trail Blazers prior to his trade to Milwaukee this offseason. Since the start of 2019-20, Lillard has averaged 29.4 points and 7.6 assists per game.

Allowing the seven-time All-Star to run the team's offense and assume lead ball-handling duties should allow him to assimilate with the rest of the Bucks' roster much quicker, letting him understand his new teammates' tendencies while also setting him up with multiple opportunities to fire away from behind the arc.

Despite Milwaukee winning the NBA Finals in 2021, Antetokounmpo believes that this may be the best iteration of the Bucks' roster that he's ever been on.

"He elevates us to a different level," the 28-year-old said. "I'm excited. This is the best team I've ever been a part of."