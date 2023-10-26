FBI Joined Computer Crimes Investigation of Former Michigan OC Matt Weiss Months Ago

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Michigan police department confirmed on Thursday that it has been working with the FBI "for months" in its investigation of former co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, who was fired in January amid reports of "computer access crimes," according to Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press.

"The University of Michigan police department has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the Matt Weiss unauthorized computer access incident," authorities said in an email to Garcia. "Currently, the investigation is extensive, ongoing, and is of the utmost priority. Additional information will be provided when available."

Weiss was not charged with a crime at the time of his firing.

"After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss," athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement at the time. "Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter."

Weiss released his own statement in January:

It's been an eventful week for the Michigan football program, to say the least.

The school is currently being investigated by the NCAA enforcement staff for a potential sign-stealing scandal, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, and the yniversity suspended analyst Connor Stalions last week.

Per that report, "Stalions purchased tickets to games at 12 of 13 possible Big Ten schools, the 2021 and 2022 SEC title games, and games in four campus stadiums tied to College Football Playoff contenders last season. Overall, Stalions left a paper trail of at least 35 games at 17 stadiums around the country, according to sources."

Michigan football staff members had begun having their electronics searched, and Thamel reported that the NCAA obtained surveillance video showing "a person sitting in the seat purchased by Stalions... using electronics to film a game, which is not allowed under NCAA rules."

The inquiry into Weiss, however, is "not related to the sign-stealing allegation in any way," the Michigan PD's deputy chief of police, Melissa Overton, told Garcia.