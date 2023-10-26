C.J. Stroud: Ohio State 'Had an Idea' That Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Were Stealing Signs

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Former Ohio State star C.J. Stroud weighed in on the ongoing sign-stealing scandal surrounding the Michigan football program.

Stroud told reporters Wednesday he didn't want to rehash the past but that the Buckeyes "had an idea maybe that stuff was going on." He added he isn't "super happy" with what has come out in recent weeks, but "it is what it is."

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones was more direct, telling the Associated Press' Tom Withers there was an internal belief Michigan had the team scouted a little too well:

Adam King of 10TV in Columbus shared a video purportedly showing Connor Stalions, an analyst on Michigan's staff, looking toward the OSU sideline as the Buckeyes players were receiving signals in their 45-23 loss last year.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel reported on Oct. 19 the Wolverines were under investigation for allegedly violating rules about in-person scouting. The spotlight quickly shifted to Stalions.

Pete Thamel and Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Tuesday that Stalions purchased tickets to games for 12 of the Big Ten's 13 schools aside from Michigan. He also bought tickets to games featuring programs that were considered contenders for the College Football Playoff.

The idea was that Stalions or somebody he had contacted would capture the signs coming from the sideline to decode them later on.

"A source told ESPN on Tuesday that the NCAA has been sent at least an hour of video evidence that shows a person sitting in a seat appearing to video the home sideline with a smartphone. Stalions purchased the ticket for that seat," Thamel and Schlabach reported. "The video is expected to be used as part of the investigation to show that electronics were used in the signal-stealing ring, according to sources."

On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson shared details of an alleged text exchange in 2021 between Stalions and a student at a Power Five school. In one message, Stalions claimed he once "stole opponent signals during the week watching tv copies." Using television broadcasts to decipher an opponent's signs isn't an NCAA violation.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has denied knowing of any possible sign-stealing operation within the program.

"I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in any off-campus scouting assignment," he said on Oct. 19. "I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."