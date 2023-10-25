AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 25October 25, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 25
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Dynamite on October 25.
This week's show featured two title matches. The ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships were on the line when The Hung Bucks took on The Hardys and Brother Zay.
The second title bout saw Hikaru Shida defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Ruby Soho.
We also saw Hook team up with RVD to take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds, while MJF took on Juice Robinson for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
MJF vs. Juice Robinson (Dynamite Diamond Ring)
- The "MJF is my dad" sign was great.
- The Gunns have the best complete entrance in Bullet Club Gold, but Robinson's music might be just as good.
- Robinson was busted wide open and had blood all over his face, which made him look even more manic than usual.
- Jay White was great when he joined commentary. He is always so funny without even trying, which makes him a great partner for the always-funny Robinson.
- White made a big deal about someone at the desk calling MJF the world champion instead of him, but he went pretty quiet when he found out it was Taz.
This week's Dynamite opened with MJF talking to Renee Paquette.
Roddy Strong and The Kingdom interrupted and implied the AEW world champion was the man in the devil mask.
After MJF told them off, someone in the devil mask appeared on the screen for a moment before the show went to the arena for the opening bout between MJF and Robinson.
MJF went right after his opponent with a double-leg takedown and a series of punches to start the match off hot right out of the gate. He ran Robinson from barricade to barricade outside the ring as the fans cheered on their favorite scumbag.
They did a great job making it clear that the AEW champion was just as desperate to keep the diamond ring that has won him so many matches as he is to get back his world title. He played to the crowd, but he was also aggressive and dished out a lot of punishment in what was mostly a one-sided match until The Gunns provided a distraction.
If one was asked to classify a match as pro wrestling or sports entertainment, this would definitely be the latter. Even though they weren't trying to make this a five-star classic, they were overserving the crowd with spots that they knew would get a pop or a laugh.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Our bloodthirsty World Champ is arming the Kangaroo Kick!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> LIVE on TBS!<a href="https://twitter.com/The_MJF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@The_MJF</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JuiceRobinson?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JuiceRobinson</a> <a href="https://t.co/iA0j5f2AJU">pic.twitter.com/iA0j5f2AJU</a>
The Stray Bullet tried to use his fake diamond ring, but MJF had the real one on his finger. He nailed Robinson while the ref was busy with The Gunns and scored the pin to retain his ring once again.
The Kingdom came out and fought with The Gunns when they attacked MJF, but they were driven out of the ring.
Bullet Club Gold was about to finish the champ off when The Acclaimed showed up to make the save.
This was a fun way to open up the show and get the crowd in the right mindset.
Result: MJF defeated Juice Robinson with the diamond ring
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Hook and RVD vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver
- Hook has teamed up with RVD, Danhausen, Orange Cassidy and Ricky Starks at various times. We need to get a run of singles matches from him at some point. The mystique will die out if All Elite Wrestling doesn't do more with him soon.
- Not getting an entrance on TV is never a good sign unless neither side gets a TV entrance.
- This was the least bedhead Hook has ever had.
MJF spent a long time after his match interacting with Strong and The Kingdom, The Acclaimed and Kenny Omega. Everyone wants the titles he has, but Max Caster just wants to be his friend.
After a quick video from Wardlow promising to take everything from MJF, Silver and Reynolds were waiting in the ring for Hook and RVD to make their arrival.
Reynolds talked some trash but shut his mouth quickly when Hook took him down in a waistlock and began to outwrestle him.
The match progressed with a pretty straightforward setup. The heels would take control and dominate for a little while, and then the babyfaces would make a comeback to pop the crowd. AEW tag matches can often have a lot of back-and-forth action, but this one had more focus on building up the hot tag than usual.
Hook secured the win for his team by making Silver tap out to Red Rum.
This was a good little match that mostly served as filler, but fun filler nonetheless.
Result: Hook and RVD defeated The Dark Order
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
The Hardy Party vs. The Hung Bucks (ROH 6-Man Tag Titles)
- This is easily the best run of Cage's career from a character standpoint. He has been incredible in every segment.
- The ROH six-man tag titles feel like such an afterthought because the champions haven't appeared on ROH TV since winning them.
- If someone is about to be pinned and their partners are casually standing on the apron like they are chatting at a bar, it makes it too obvious that the pin won't work.
- The Silly String DDT Brother Zay hit on Hangman looked awesome.
- The video with Swerve was great. It made him look like such a villain.
Sting came out for a special segment that included Darby Allin and Tony Schiavone. Ric Flair also made a cameo to give The Icon a hug and speak about his career.
Christian Cage showed up to mock Allin and his injured arm. He issued a challenge for Sting and Allin to find a partner for a trios match at Full Gear against him, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.
The next matchup was the ROH six-man tag title bout between the champions, The Young Bucks and Adam Page, and The Hardys and Brother Zay.
Even though this was a usual AEW trios bout with some fun sequences and moments, it never felt like there was a sense of danger. The Elite retaining seemed a foregone conclusion, which made it harder to get into what was going on in the ring.
Random title matches with obvious endings are bound to happen because they can strengthen a reign, but predictability can also impact the overall excitement.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
Fantastic Tag Team synergy from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheElite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheElite</a>!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> LIVE on TBS!<a href="https://twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Matthardybrand</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/JEFFHARDYBRAND?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jeffhardybrand</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/IsiahKassidy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@isiahkassidy</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/youngbucks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YoungBucks</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HangmanAdamPage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HangmanAdamPage</a> <a href="https://t.co/UtnYjptKJV">pic.twitter.com/UtnYjptKJV</a>
The Hardys looked better here than they have in months, but it wasn't enough to win them gold.
The Elite scored the win but were immediately interrupted by a video of Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland inside Hangman's house. Page jumped out of the ring and ran to the back, likely to call his family.
Result: The Hung Bucks defeated Hardy Party
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations
Hikaru Shida vs. Ruby Soho (AEW Women's World Championship)
- The crowd was unusually quiet during the early minutes of this match.
- There was a weird moment on commentary when Taz apologized for talking over Schiavone. He seemed very apologetic even though it didn't seem like a big deal.
- The way Soho tried to cheat made no sense. The ref would have seen her and disqualified her.
The AEW Women's World Championship was on the line this week when Hikaru Shida and Ruby Soho stepped into the ring to do battle.
Saraya was not at ringside with her Outcast partner, so this was a straightforward one-on-one title bout instead of the usual handicap situation that comes with facing one of the group.
It's hard to describe exactly what it was, but there was something off about this match. They didn't seem to be working at the pace either woman usually prefers, so it felt a little slow at times.
The crowd got more into the action after the commercial break. Soho appeared to try to use the belt as a weapon right in front of the ref, but Shida stopped her.
The champion retained her title with the Katana kick to end the match. The crowd didn't seem to care about the result but came alive when Toni Storm appeared.
Result: Hikaru Shida defeated Ruby Soho
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Blackpool Combat Club vs. Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada
- Schiavone said they would stay with this match for as long as it takes, so it was clear from the get-go that this would go over the usual end time.
- Danielson faking a handshake just so he could kick out Cassidy's leg again was hilarious.
- Excalibur made a top-notch The Simpsons reference on commentary when he mentioned an inanimate carbon rod.
- Castagnoli countering a DDT into the Big Swing looked great, but the way he transitioned into a suplex that Cassidy reversed into a stunner was really something. Some of his counters in this match almost don't look possible until you see him do it.
The main event of this week's show featured the in-ring Dynamite debut of Kazuchika Okada when he teamed up with Orange Cassidy to face Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.
The bell rang with 15 minutes left in the show. Danielson and Cassidy started the match, which was the first time they had ever been in the ring together. Danielson kicked out his leg to immediately put a stop to his opponent's usual antics.
The Rainmaker got a big pop when he tagged in to square off with Castagnoli. They locked up and fought for control.
Putting this match in the main event spot was a good decision because not only was Okada's Dynamite debut a big deal, but it also ended up being the most technically proficient bout of the night.
All four of these guys are great at what they do, but it was how they meshed their respective styles together that allowed them to create an entertaining performance.
When Danielson and Okada finally got into the ring together, the crowd lit up. Every competitor contributed to a fantastic main event that had the crowd on its feet.
In a somewhat surprising outcome, Castagnoli pinned Cassidy after hitting a huge European uppercut. He immediately checked on Danielson after the match because he was holding his mouth after an apparent injury.
Several members of the locker room came out to see what was going on, and we almost got a fight between Hook and Wheeler Yuta.
Result: Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson defeated Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy
Grade: A-
Notable Moments and Observations
The Final Word
This week's Dynamite had peaks and valleys, but the peaks were definitely more memorable.
Building up the segment with Sting as something special only to have it be a Ric Flair cameo was a bit deflating, but Christian Cage saved it in the end.
AEW bookended the show with the best matches. Robinson and MJF put on a fun performance, and the main event gave us the Dynamite debut of Okada.
Even though the action is usually the highlight on any pro wrestling show, the character work being done by Storm has been some of the most entertaining stuff AEW has done in a long time.
All in all, this week's show won't stand out in the history of Dynamite too much, but it was a solid episode when everything is averaged out.
Grade: B-