AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 25

This week's Dynamite opened with MJF talking to Renee Paquette.

Roddy Strong and The Kingdom interrupted and implied the AEW world champion was the man in the devil mask.

After MJF told them off, someone in the devil mask appeared on the screen for a moment before the show went to the arena for the opening bout between MJF and Robinson.

MJF went right after his opponent with a double-leg takedown and a series of punches to start the match off hot right out of the gate. He ran Robinson from barricade to barricade outside the ring as the fans cheered on their favorite scumbag.

They did a great job making it clear that the AEW champion was just as desperate to keep the diamond ring that has won him so many matches as he is to get back his world title. He played to the crowd, but he was also aggressive and dished out a lot of punishment in what was mostly a one-sided match until The Gunns provided a distraction.

If one was asked to classify a match as pro wrestling or sports entertainment, this would definitely be the latter. Even though they weren't trying to make this a five-star classic, they were overserving the crowd with spots that they knew would get a pop or a laugh.

The Stray Bullet tried to use his fake diamond ring, but MJF had the real one on his finger. He nailed Robinson while the ref was busy with The Gunns and scored the pin to retain his ring once again.

The Kingdom came out and fought with The Gunns when they attacked MJF, but they were driven out of the ring.

Bullet Club Gold was about to finish the champ off when The Acclaimed showed up to make the save.

This was a fun way to open up the show and get the crowd in the right mindset.

Result: MJF defeated Juice Robinson with the diamond ring

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations