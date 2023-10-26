NHL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    NHL Power Rankings: Vegas Golden Knights Obliterating Notion of Stanley Cup Hangover

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIOctober 26, 2023

    NHL Power Rankings: Vegas Golden Knights Obliterating Notion of Stanley Cup Hangover

    0 of 32

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Shea Theodore #27 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during the third period against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on October 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

      It's not easy to repeat in professional sports.

      It's particularly difficult in the NHL, where only two teams—the Pittsburgh Penguins (2016, 2017) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021)—have accomplished it in the 21st century.

      So it was easy to begin 2023-24 with the notion that the league's incumbent Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, would be off the pace.

      As it turned out, the notion couldn't be more wrong.

      Coach Bruce Cassidy's team has not just thrived through the first two weeks of the schedule, it's dominated.

      The Golden Knights were the league's lone 7-0-0 team through Tuesday's games, and that pristine mark has already yielded the first repeat of the season, atop B/R's weekly Power Rankings.

      Vegas swept the first-place votes to close six points ahead of second-place Colorado in the balloting, which awards 32 points for first-place votes down to one point for a No. 32 vote.

      The Boston Bruins, Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils rounded out the weekly top five, with the Stars and Devils displacing the plummeting Carolina Hurricanes (second to 20th) and Pittsburgh Penguins (fifth to 26th) from last week.

      Scroll through to see where your favorite team wound up and drop a rankings thought of your own in the comments.

    32. San Jose Sharks

    1 of 32

      SUNRISE, FL - OCTOBER 24: Goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood #29 of the San Jose Sharks prepares for first period action against the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 24, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
      Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 32

      Overall Record: 0-5-1

      Expectations were low for the Sharks, and the results have been similar, with a Tuesday loss at Florida dropping the record to 0-5-1. San Jose is 31st in scoring and 27th in goals-against average.

    31. Chicago Blackhawks

    2 of 32

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: Goalie Petr Mrazek #34 of the Chicago Blackhawks looks down the ice in the first period against the Boston Bruins at the United Center on October 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 19

      Overall Record: 2-5-0

      The Blackhawks ran up against the league's three remaining unbeaten teams and went 0-for-3 while being outscored 12-3 in losses to Colorado, Vegas and Boston.

    NHL Power Rankings: Vegas Golden Knights Obliterating Notion of Stanley Cup Hangover
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    30. Washington Capitals

    3 of 32

      WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates a power play goal in the second period of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Capital One Arena on October 24, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images)
      John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 23

      Overall Record: 2-3-1

      He'll get there eventually, but Alex Ovechkin started this year in the slow lane in the chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record. He did move to two in six games after Wednesday's win over the Devils.

    29. Anaheim Ducks

    4 of 32

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 24: Frank Vatrano #77 of the Anaheim Ducks reacts after scoring the game-winning overtime goal in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on October 24, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 26

      Overall Record: 2-4-0

      The team has managed just two wins in six games, but you can't fault red-hot winger Frank Vatrano, who's scored five goals and added an assist. His career-high in goals was 24 and came in 2018-19.

    28. Edmonton Oilers

    5 of 32

      SAINT PAUL, MN - OCTOBER 24: Jack Campbell #36 makes a save while his teammate Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers defends against Pat Maroon #20 of the Minnesota Wild during the game at the Xcel Energy Center on October 24, 2023 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 18

      Overall Record: 1-4-1

      So, about that "Cup or bust" thing. It'd be hard for things to be more dismal these days in Edmonton, where the Oilers are second-worst in goals-against average (4.50) and Connor McDavid is out for a week or two because of an upper-body injury.

    27. Calgary Flames

    6 of 32

      CALGARY, AB - OCTOBER 24: New York Rangers Left Wing Chris Kreider (20) celebrates after scoring a goal on Calgary Flames Goalie Jacob Markstrom (25) during the second period of an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers on October 24, 2023, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 17

      Overall Record: 2-4-1

      It's a full-on skid for the Flames, who've lost three straight and five of six. Tuesday's loss to the New York Rangers saw Jacob Markstrom allow three goals on 20 shots, dropping his save percentage below .900.

    26. Pittsburgh Penguins

    7 of 32

      DALLAS, TX - MARCH 23: Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) redirects the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) for a goal during the game between the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 23, 2023 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 5

      Overall Record: 2-4-0

      Eleven goals in the first three games have devolved into just six across the last three for the punchless Penguins, who netted just one of 39 shots in a 4-1 home loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

    25. St. Louis Blues

    8 of 32

      WINNIPEG, CANADA - JANUARY 30: Goaltender Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues makes a pad save during first period action against the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre on January 30, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 21

      Overall Record: 2-2-1

      Jordan Binnington stopped 26 of 29 shots on Tuesday in Winnipeg, but two that got past him within 18 seconds drew the ire of coach Craig Berube. "We fell asleep there for the two goals," he said.

    24. Seattle Kraken

    9 of 32

      DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 24: Jared McCann #19 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his third period goal with teammates while playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on October 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
      Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 29

      Overall Record: 2-4-1

      The up-and-down Kraken got back on the winning side after blowing a 3-1 lead before recovering for a 5-4 OT win at Detroit on Tuesday. They've scored 12 goals in two wins and four in five losses.

    23. Nashville Predators

    10 of 32

      NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Alexandre Carrier #45 of the Nashville Predators defends against Phillip Di Giuseppe #34 of the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL game at Bridgestone Arena on October 24, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)
      John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 30

      Overall Record: 3-4-0

      The uneven road continues for the Predators, who split their first two, lost two and won two before dropping a 3-2 nod to Vancouver. Nashville is home Saturday before a five-game western swing.

    22. New York Islanders

    11 of 32

      ELMONT, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Nico Hischier #13 of the New Jersey Devils is checked by Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders during the second period at UBS Arena on October 20, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 6

      Overall Record: 2-2-1

      A perfect first week devolved into a winless second for the Islanders, who lost twice in regulation and once in OT. "I don't know if we need a system overhaul," defenseman Ryan Pulock said. "I think we just need to clean it up."

    21. Arizona Coyotes

    12 of 32

      TEMPE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 21: Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period at Mullett Arena on October 21, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 31

      Overall Record: 3-3-0

      Clayton Keller has scored in three straight games and already has seven points, but it doesn't help when your starting goalie allows three on nine shots, which happened to Connor Ingram on Tuesday.

    20. Carolina Hurricanes

    13 of 32

      DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 21: Head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes Rod Brind'Amour yells during a break in play against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on October 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 3

      Overall Record: 3-4-0

      It's not easy starting with six road games in your first seven, and the Hurricanes have felt the impact, dropping four of those half-dozen contests. "We've got to find that team game that we've done so well over the years," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "It certainly hasn't been there this year."

    19. Buffalo Sabres

    14 of 32

      OTTAWA, ON - OCTOBER 24: Buffalo Sabres Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) makes a save with Ottawa Senators Right Wing Claude Giroux (28) looking for the rebound during first period National Hockey League action between the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators on October 24, 2023, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 25

      Overall Record: 3-4-0

      Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen became the third goalie to start a game for the Sabres on Tuesday and earned his first win after stopping 34 shots against Ottawa. He won 17 times in 32 starts last season.

    18. Montreal Canadiens

    15 of 32

      BUFFALO, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: David Savard #58 of the Montreal Canadiens loses his skate blade while blocking a shot during an NHL game against the Buffalo Sabres on October 23, 2023 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Rob Marczynski/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Rob Marczynski/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 27

      Overall Record: 3-2-1

      The injury news wasn't good for David Savard, who'll be out six to eight weeks after breaking his hand in a win at Buffalo on Monday. Savard also missed 20 games in each of the last two seasons.

    17. Winnipeg Jets

    16 of 32

      WINNIPEG, CANADA - OCTOBER 24: Interim Head Coach Scott Arniel of the Winnipeg Jets looks on from the bench during first period action against the St. Louis Blues at the Canada Life Centre on October 24, 2023 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 24

      Overall Record: 3-3-0

      Coach Rick Bowness left the team to care for his ailing wife and the Jets responded with a 4-2 defeat of visiting St. Louis, including an assist from Mark Scheifele to extend his point streak to six games.

    16. Ottawa Senators

    17 of 32

      OTTAWA, CANADA - OCTOBER 24: Anton Forsberg #31 of the Ottawa Senators makes a save during warm-up prior to a game against the Buffalo Sabres at Canadian Tire Centre on October 24, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)
      André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 14

      Overall Record: 3-3-0

      A five-game homestand ended sourly for the Senators, who saw Anton Forsberg pulled after allowing five goals on 18 shots in a loss to Buffalo. "Obviously, you want better," coach D.J. Smith said.

    15. Columbus Blue Jackets

    18 of 32

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 24: Adam Fantilli #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reacts after scoring a goal during the third period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Nationwide Arena on October 24, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 28

      Overall Record: 3-2-1

      Break up the Blue Jackets! The boys from Columbus have managed seven of a possible 12 standings points, and rookie Adam Fantilli notched his first multi-point game on Tuesday against Anaheim.

    14. Florida Panthers

    19 of 32

      SUNRISE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Goaltender Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Florida Panthers warms up in net prior to the start of the game against the San Jose Sharks at the Amerant Bank Arena on October 24, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 22

      Overall Record: 3-3-0

      Anthony Stolarz returned to the NHL for the first time since last winter with a 27-save defeat of San Jose. He made 12 starts with Anaheim last season but didn't play after an injury in early February.

    13. Philadelphia Flyers

    20 of 32

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers tends net during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 16

      Overall Record: 3-2-1

      The Flyers lost late in Vegas on Tuesday, but the early going has been largely successful thanks to goalie Carter Hart, who's posted a 2.21 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in five starts.

    12. Minnesota Wild

    21 of 32

      ST PAUL, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 24: Marcus Foligno (R) #17 of the Minnesota Wild celebrates with teammate Mats Zuccarello #36 after his empty net goal in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Xcel Energy Center on October 24, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Wild defeated the Oilers 7-4. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 11

      Overall Record: 3-2-1

      A five-goal third period was enough for a 7-4 win over Edmonton on Tuesday and was the third time the Wild have done it in franchise history. It was Minnesota's fourth game (of six) with at least four goals.

    11. Tampa Bay Lightning

    22 of 32

      TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Jonas Johansson #31 of the Tampa Bay Lightning stops a shot from Sebastian Aho #20 of the Carolina Hurricanes in the first period during a game at Amalie Arena on October 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
      Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 20

      Overall Record: 3-2-2

      The Lightning need the goaltending to stand up until Andrei Vasilevskiy returns from his back injury, and Jonas Johansson did his bit on Tuesday—stopping 32 Carolina shots for his second career shutout in a 3-0 win.

    10. Vancouver Canucks

    23 of 32

      TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 19: Quinn Hughes #43 of the Vancouver Canucks against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at Amalie Arena on October 19, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 9

      Overall Record: 4-2-0

      The Canucks finished off an early five-game road trip in style, winning at Florida and Nashville to go back home with a 3-2 slate. "We're just starting to have that confidence," captain Quinn Hughes said.

    9. Los Angeles Kings

    24 of 32

      LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Alex Laferriere #79 of the Los Angeles Kings looks on during the second period against the Arizona Coyotes at Crypto.com Arena on October 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Gary A. Vasquez/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 15

      Overall Record: 3-2-1

      It took four games, but the Kings finally found the recipe for success at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. They got goals from six players to win for the first time on home ice after an 0-2-1 start.

    8. Toronto Maple Leafs

    25 of 32

      TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 21: Waltteri Merela #39 of the Tampa Bay Lightning against goalie Joseph Woll #60 and Timothy Liljegren #37 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period at Amalie Arena on October 21, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 13

      Overall Record: 4-2-0

      If you had Joseph Woll in your pool for Toronto's starting goaltender, take a bow. The 25-year-old has posted sterling numbers—1.44 goals-against average, .957 save percentage—in his first three games.

    7. New York Rangers

    26 of 32

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 21: Artemi Panarin #10 of the New York Rangers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on October 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 8

      Overall Record: 4-2-0

      Two straight wins have gotten a season-long five-game road trip off to a good start. And speaking of good starts, Artemi Panarin has three goals and five assists in a six-game point streak.

    6. Detroit Red Wings

    27 of 32

      DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 24: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings talks to Moritz Seider #53 before a face off against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Little Caesars Arena on October 24, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Seattle defeated Detroit 5-4. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 12

      Overall Record: 5-1-1

      An OT loss to Seattle on Tuesday was frustrating, but the Red Wings have been historically prolific for two weeks. Their 34 goals in seven games are the league's second-highest total in the last 30 years.

    5. New Jersey Devils

    28 of 32

      MONTREAL, CANADA - OCTOBER 24: Tyler Toffoli #73 of the New Jersey Devils celebrates after a goal during the third period of the NHL regular season game against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on October 24, 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 10

      Overall Record: 3-2-1

      Veteran forward Tyler Toffoli was brought in to score goals for the Devils and he's done so, netting six in his first six games—including three on Tuesday for his fifth career NHL hat trick.

    4. Dallas Stars

    29 of 32

      ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 19: Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars celebrates their victory with teammates against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on October 19, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 7

      Overall Record: 4-0-1

      The Stars are among the favorites in the West, and they've gotten right to the business of showing why, winning four of their first five—including a 38-save gem from Jake Oettinger in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

    3. Boston Bruins

    30 of 32

      CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 24: The Boston Bruins celebrate after defeating the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in a shutout at the United Center on October 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 4

      Overall Record: 6-0-0

      You might have thought it was time for a fall-off in Boston, but the Bruins disagree. In fact, coach Jim Montgomery's team won Tuesday to match an 86-year-old team record with a 6-0-0 start.

    2. Colorado Avalanche

    31 of 32

      ELMONT, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 24: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena on October 24, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 2

      Overall Record: 6-0-0

      All the news is good for the Avalanche, who won on Long Island on Tuesday night to set a league record for consecutive road wins at 15. It's their longest season-opening win streak since 2013-14.

    1. Vegas Golden Knights

    32 of 32

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: Logan Thompson #36 of the Vegas Golden Knights tends net during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on October 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Zak Krill/NHLI via Getty Images

      Previous Ranking: 1

      Overall Record: 7-0-0

      Seventh in scoring. Second in goals-against average. Second in goal differential. First in the Pacific Division by six points. All the numbers are good for the Golden Knights, who play six of their next eight at home before a five-game road trip begins on November 14.

      Votes compiled ahead of Wednesday's game.

    X