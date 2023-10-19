NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the First WeekOctober 19, 2023
NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the First Week
And just like that, the chase for the Stanley Cup is under way.
Each of the NHL's 32 teams played at least two games within the past week, beginning an arduous chase that'll last until the final throes of spring in June 2024.
It's hardly surprising that things are all over the board when it comes to early results, with some consensus powerhouses stumbling and would-be doormats thriving.
Nevertheless, the B/R hockey team convened for its first power rankings summit of the early season to digest what's gone on and issue its initial 32-to-1 rundown for the 2023-24 season.
It's 32 points for a first-place vote and one point for a No. 32 ballot, with point totals added up and compiled into a coherent list. Each slide contains a team's record through the end of Tuesday night's games as well as where it ranked in our final preseason poll last week.
32. San Jose Sharks
Previous Ranking: 32
Overall Record: 0-2-1
The Sharks haven't won yet, but it can't be blamed on new goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, who has made a team-record 87 saves through his initial two appearances—passing Kaapo Kahkonen's 78.
31. Arizona Coyotes
Previous Ranking: 26
Overall Record: 1-2-0
A four-game road trip is a rough way to begin, and the Coyotes are evidence, having scored just once in losses to the New York Rangers (2-1) and New York Islanders (2-0). They're averaging 1.33 goals per game, 29th in the league.
30. Nashville Predators
Previous Ranking: 21
Overall Record: 1-3-0
It's already been a tale of two halves for goalie Jusse Saros, who allowed four goals on 56 shots in his first two games but has allowed seven on 41 shots since. He was pulled in Tuesday's loss to Edmonton.
29. Seattle Kraken
Previous Ranking: 10
Overall Record: 0-3-1
Only two teams were winless heading into Wednesday's games, and it's no surprise the Kraken were one of them given their paltry three goals in four games. Seattle finished tied for fourth in scoring last season.
28. Columbus Blue Jackets
Previous Ranking: 27
Overall Record: 1-2-0
Work ethic is the topic of early rumblings around the Blue Jackets, who've been outshot in three straight games and lost two. "We didn't like our compete level, which sucks to be talking about because that should be expected but we've got to get better at that," forward Sean Kuraly said.
27. Montreal Canadiens
Previous Ranking: 28
Overall Record: 1-1-1
The injury news was bad concerning forward Kirby Dach, who'll miss the rest of the season after tearing the ACL and MCL in his right knee on Saturday. Dach had a career-high 38 points in 2022-23.
26. Anaheim Ducks
Previous Ranking: 31
Overall Record: 1-1-0
Break up the mighty Ducks, who defeated powerful Carolina to win their eighth consecutive home opener, which ties them with Toronto and Boston for the league's longest active streak.
25. Buffalo Sabres
Previous Ranking: 16
Overall Record: 1-2-0
It took a trip to overtime to get there, but the Sabres are finally among the winning class after defeating Tampa Bay in young goalie Devon Levi's best effort (23 shots, 21 saves) of the early season.
24. Winnipeg Jets
Previous Ranking: 19
Overall Record: 1-2-0
The record may be of secondary concern just now for the Jets, who saw offseason trade arrival Gabriel Vilardi leave Tuesday with a knee injury. He's expected to miss four to six weeks.
23. Washington Capitals
Previous Ranking: 24
Overall Record: 1-1-0
It was a big Monday for Spencer Carbery and Matthew Phillips. Carbery earned his first coaching win in a 3-2 defeat of Calgary, and Phillips scored his first NHL goal against the team that drafted him in 2016.
22. Florida Panthers
Previous Ranking: 13
Overall Record: 1-2-0
Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves and his teammates blocked 20 shots in a Monday win at New Jersey that moved him into a tie for second on the franchise's wins list (106), trailing only Roberto Luongo (230).
21. St. Louis Blues
Previous Ranking: 25
Overall Record: 1-0-1
It's certainly too early for conclusions, but Jordan Binnington at least resembles the goalie that St. Louis fans grew to love during their 2019 Cup run. Now 30, he's stopped 63 of 65 shots in two starts.
20. Tampa Bay Lightning
Previous Ranking: 12
Overall Record: 1-2-1
It's the flip side of excellence for the Lightning, who've lost three straight since a first-night win. "This league can humble you and you've got to have that mental fortitude to fight your way through it," coach Jon Cooper said.
19. Chicago Blackhawks
Previous Ranking: 29
Overall Record: 2-2-0
Uh oh, is that a Connor Bedard slump? The 18-year-old franchise saver had a goal and two assists in his first three NHL games but was held off the scoresheet in Chicago's 4-1 win in Toronto.
18. Edmonton Oilers
Previous Ranking: 6
Overall Record: 1-2-0
Four points from Leon Draisaitl and 43 saves from Jack Campbell in Nashville were just what the doctor ordered for a shaky Edmonton fanbase after two straight losses to begin the season.
17. Calgary Flames
Previous Ranking: 17
Overall Record: 1-1-1
A five-goal outburst in a winning season opener has devolved to just four goals in a pair of losses for the Flames, who've managed 76 shots but converted on only 5.2 percent of them.
16. Philadelphia Flyers
Previous Ranking: 30
Overall Record: 2-1-0
Welcome back to the scoresheet, Sean Couturier. The 30-year-old forward hadn't recorded a goal since December 2021, a tally followed soon after by injuries that required two surgeries before his return.
15. Los Angeles Kings
Previous Ranking: 9
Overall Record: 1-1-1
Tuesday was a nice bounce back for the Kings and Cam Talbot, who stopped 26 of 27 shots to defeat Winnipeg after allowing four goals in his season debut against Colorado.
14. Ottawa Senators
Previous Ranking: 18
Overall Record: 2-1-0
It had been a long time since Josh Norris was in the Ottawa lineup, but the 24-year-old center returned Wednesday. Shoulder injuries and a January surgery cost him 90 games over the last two seasons.
13. Toronto Maple Leafs
Previous Ranking: 5
Overall Record: 2-1-0
This just in: Auston Matthews is good at scoring goals. He became the second player in NHL history to record hat tricks in the first two games of the season and just the fifth to do it in back-to-back games.
12. Detroit Red Wings
Previous Ranking: 22
Overall Record: 2-1-0
Welcome to the team, James Reimer. The veteran goalie became the third in franchise history to record a shutout in his first game with Detroit, stopping 23 shots to blank Columbus on Monday.
11. Minnesota Wild
Previous Ranking: 14
Overall Record: 2-1-0
The Wild pulled off an NHL rarity and tied a franchise record in a Tuesday defeat of Montreal, scoring each of their five goals on special teams—three with the power play and two while short-handed.
10. New Jersey Devils
Previous Ranking: 2
Overall Record: 1-1-1
Three games have yielded an uneven start for the much-ballyhooed Devils, who've earned a win, a loss and a shootout loss, all by 4-3 scores. They've scored 10 goals and allowed 10 goals as well.
9. Vancouver Canucks
Previous Ranking: 23
Overall Record: 2-1-0
Vancouver's fortunes will hinge largely on whether goalie Thatcher Demko can be consistently elite. He's been there through two games, for sure, allowing only three goals on 64 shots.
8. New York Rangers
Previous Ranking: 8
Overall Record: 2-1-0
Make it four goals in three games for quick-starting winger Chris Kreider, whose two best goal totals—52 and 36—have come in the last two seasons. He entered Wednesday tied for second in the league.
7. Dallas Stars
Previous Ranking: 3
Overall Record: 1-0-1
The Stars grabbed three of a possible four points through their first two games, but a slight concern off the bat is offense, which has seen them manage just three goals in 130 minutes.
6. New York Islanders
Previous Ranking: 20
Overall Record: 2-0-0
The Islanders started 2-0-0 for the first time in nine seasons and, no surprise, it's got a bit to do with Ilya Sorokin, whose shutout in his second start ticked his save percentage up to .952.
5. Pittsburgh Penguins
Previous Ranking: 15
Overall Record: 2-1-0
The Pittsburgh engine has fired on all cylinders thus far, yielding a 3.67-goals-per-game rate that's seventh in the league. Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined for 13 points.
4. Boston Bruins
Previous Ranking: 11
Overall Record: 2-0-0
Maybe it's not over after all. James van Riemsdyk's first two goals since arriving as a summertime free agent helped the Bruins win a 10th straight regular-season game dating back to March.
3. Carolina Hurricanes
Previous Ranking: 1
Overall Record: 3-1-0
The team looks fine after three wins in four games, but injuries are arriving early. Sebastian Aho was a late scratch from Tuesday's game and goalie Frederik Andersen left early after a shot to the head.
2. Colorado Avalanche
Previous Ranking: 7
Overall Record: 3-0-0
A 4-1 win at Seattle on Tuesday was a historic one for the surging Avalanche, who've taken 14 straight on the road across two seasons to match a 17-year-old league record set by Buffalo in 2006.
1. Vegas Golden Knights
Previous Ranking: 4
Overall Record: 4-0-0
The champs look like, well…the champs. It's been a terrific start to a repeat quest for the Golden Knights, who've outscored foes 14-5 and shown no early signs of a Cup-hoist hangover.