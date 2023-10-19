NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the First Week

0 of 32

Justin Berl/Getty Images

And just like that, the chase for the Stanley Cup is under way.

Each of the NHL's 32 teams played at least two games within the past week, beginning an arduous chase that'll last until the final throes of spring in June 2024.

It's hardly surprising that things are all over the board when it comes to early results, with some consensus powerhouses stumbling and would-be doormats thriving.

Nevertheless, the B/R hockey team convened for its first power rankings summit of the early season to digest what's gone on and issue its initial 32-to-1 rundown for the 2023-24 season.

It's 32 points for a first-place vote and one point for a No. 32 ballot, with point totals added up and compiled into a coherent list. Each slide contains a team's record through the end of Tuesday night's games as well as where it ranked in our final preseason poll last week.