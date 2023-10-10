NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands on Opening Night

Can the New Jersey Devils duplicate the 19-4 run they went on to begin the 2022-23 season? That'd go a long way toward proving a vault from 26th to third overall was legit. There's a real battle for the No. 1 goalie spot between Vitek Vanecek, who was 33-11-4 last season, and second-year man Akira Schmid, who went 9-5-2 down the stretch and made eight playoff starts.