NHL

    NHL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands on Opening Night

    Lyle Fitzsimmons@@fitzbitzFeatured Columnist IIIOctober 10, 2023

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with Nicolas Roy #10 and Reilly Smith #19 on the bench in the second period of Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Panthers 9-3 to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
      Ethan Miller/Getty Images

      It's official, hockey fans.

      Our 119-day national nightmare is over.

      The 2023-24 NHL season gets underway Tuesday night with three games, including the Vegas Golden Knights' opening defense of their Stanley Cup championship.

      Each of the league's 31 wannabe banner-hoisters have gone through an offseason and a training camp with designs on keeping the Golden Knights from becoming the second recent titleholder to repeat—following the Tampa Bay Lightning of 2019-20 and 2020-21.

      The B/R hockey team is primed and ready for action, too, producing a new round of Power Rankings that establish where each team stands on opening night. Click through to see what our panelists came up with and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.

    32. San Jose Sharks

      NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 30: Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks scores a second period goal against Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on November 30, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. The Sharks defeated the Devils 5-2. (Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

      The race for next summer's first overall pick begins for the San Jose Sharks on Thursday when they host the defending champion Golden Knights. It'll be an introduction to life without Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson after he was dealt to Pittsburgh and the likely beginning of Mackenzie Blackwood's stint as the starting goalie after he arrived from New Jersey.

    31. Anaheim Ducks

      LOVELAND, CO - FEBRUARY 6: Colorado Eagles head coach Greg Cronin blows his whistle during practice on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
      AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

      It'll be a challenging welcome to the league for first-time NHL coach Greg Cronin, who takes over for Dallas Eakins after spending five seasons with Colorado's AHL affiliate. He's got a pedigree of successfully working with young talent, which is something the Anaheim Ducks have plenty of in the forms of Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale, among others.

    30. Philadelphia Flyers

      PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 5: Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers talks to Cam Atkinson #89 in the preseason game against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center on October 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers defeated the Islanders 5-2. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
      Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

      It'll be a welcome sight for Philadelphia Flyers fans when healthy versions of Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson take the ice at Columbus on Thursday. Couturier hasn't played since December 2021 with back issues and Atkinson has been idle since April 2022 with neck problems. Both, however, participated fully during Philadelphia's training camp.

    29. Chicago Blackhawks

      CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 05: Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) skates in action during a game between the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks on October 5, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Have you heard? The Chicago Blackhawks used their first draft pick on some kid named Connor Bedard, and word on the street is that he's pretty good at hockey. The 18-year-old finished the preseason with a goal and four assists in four games. If you're the wagering type, DraftKings has him at +6000 (bet $100, win $6,000) to win the Hart Trophy.

    28. Montreal Canadiens

      MONTREAL, CANADA - NOVEMBER 12: The Montreal Canadiens celebrates after a goal by Sean Monahan #91 of the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of the NHL regular season game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre on November 12, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

      Staying healthy is among the priorities for the Canadiens as they follow up on a 2022-23 season in which only one forward, Nick Suzuki, played in 70 games and only one defenseman, Johnathan Kovacevic, exceeded 65. Top-six forwards Cole Caufield, Sean Monahan and Kirby Dach combined to play just 129 of a possible 246 games.

    27. Columbus Blue Jackets

      COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 04: Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent during the third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena on October 04, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)
      Jason Mowry/Getty Images

      A new coach is one thing. But a new coach who enters the gig in the circumstances faced by Pascal Vincent is something else. The would-be associate coach was elevated when Mike Babcock resigned in mid-September after having taken the job two months earlier. It's a tough ask in Columbus, which was 30th in offense and 31st in defense last season.

    26. Arizona Coyotes

      MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Logan Cooley #92 of the Arizona Coyotes attempts to score past David Rittich #31 of the Los Angeles Kings during the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/Getty Images)
      Josh Chadwick/Getty Images

      He's not getting hyped like that kid named Bedard, but the arrival of Logan Cooley in Arizona has Coyotes fans feeling, gasp...optimism. He was picked third overall in 2022 and signed his entry-level pro deal rather than returning to the University of Minnesota, where he had 60 points in 39 games as a freshman. Arizona was 27th overall with 225 goals last season.

    25. St. Louis Blues

      ST. LOUIS, MO - DECEMBER 11: Torey Krug #47 and Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues defend the net against the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center on December 11, 2022 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Scott Rovak/NHLI via Getty Images

      What will the St. Louis Blues get from their veterans this season? Defenseman Torey Krug signed a seven-year deal in 2020 but has missed 50 games across two seasons. In goal, former Stanley Cup hero Jordan Binnington skidded to a 3.31 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage, both career worsts, while playing in a career-high 61 games.

    24. Washington Capitals

      VANCOUVER, BC - JUNE 24: Head coach Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes poses with Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals before the start of the 2006 NHL Draft held at General Motors Place on June 24, 2006 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
      Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

      There could be a conflict between the uptempo pace desired by new coach Spencer Carbery and just how much juice can be wrung from a Washington Capitals team still largely relying on five high-profile players aged 31 or beyond. Alex Ovechkin, 38, will resume the chase for Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record on Friday. He's 72 away from tying the "Great One" at 894.

    23. Vancouver Canucks

      VANCOUVER, CANADA - MARCH 4: Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks defends against Sam Lafferty #28 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period of their NHL game at Rogers Arena on March 4, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)
      Derek Cain/Getty Images

      It's hardly a game-changer, but the Vancouver Canucks did add a warm NHL body on Monday when they acquired 28-year-old forward Sam Lafferty from Toronto for a fifth-round pick. Lafferty scored 12 goals in 70 games last season while splitting time between the Maple Leafs and the Chicago Blackhawks, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2023-24.

    22. Detroit Red Wings

      DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 07: Detroit Red Wings Left Wing Alex DeBrincat (93) during the game between Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings on October 7, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI (Photo by Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Allan Dranberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Alex DeBrincat's mission in Detroit is simple: Score goals. The Red Wings were 24th in the league in goals last season and DeBrincat is a proven commodity having reached 41 two times with the Chicago Blackhawks. He arrived in July for two players and two draft picks after scoring 27 goals in one season with Ottawa.

    21. Nashville Predators

      NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 28: Incoming Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz is shown during the first round of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft, held on June 28, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Nashville Predators have rarely been labeled either "entertaining" or particularly "offensive," but that's precisely the description new general manager Barry Trotz has promised for 2023-24. New coach Andrew Brunette arrives after most recently working in Florida, where the Panthers averaged 4.11 goals per game and won a Presidents' Trophy on his watch.

    20. New York Islanders

      NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Mike Bossy and Bryan Trottier shake hands with John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders during a pregame ceremony prior to playing against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Barclays Center on October 9, 2015 in Brooklyn borough of New York City. The game is the first for the Islanders in their new arena. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

      The days of Bryan Trottier and Mike Bossy lighting things up on the power play are long gone on Long Island, where the New York Islanders skidded from 12th to 30th with the man advantage last season. They followed it up with an abysmal 1-of-18 performance in a predictably brief first-round playoff stint against the Carolina Hurricanes.

    19. Winnipeg Jets

      EDMONTON, AB - MAY 19: Mark Scheifele #55 and Connor Hellebuyck #37 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate after winning Game One of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers on May 19, 2021 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

      Just when it seemed Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck were a sure bet to be dealt out of Winnipeg before walking as free agents next summer, the Jets went all-in. The teammates were signed to matching seven-year deals worth $59.5 million apiece on Monday that'll keep them in Manitoba through the end of the 2030-31 season.

    18. Ottawa Senators

      OTTAWA, CANADA - JANUARY 21: Josh Norris #9 of the Ottawa Senators skates against the Winnipeg Jets during the game at Canadian Tire Centre on January 21, 2023 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)
      Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

      The Josh Norris injury saga isn't quite complete in Ottawa, where the forward remains out indefinitely after playing just eight games in 2022-23. He was slated to play on the second line alongside Vladimir Tarasenko and Drake Batherson for the Senators, but he did not play in training camp and hasn't played a regular-season game since January 21.

    17. Calgary Flames

      CALGARY, AB - OCTOBER 02: Calgary Flames Left Wing Jonathan Huberdeau (10) gets ready for a faceoff during the third period of an NHL preseason game between the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets on October 2, 2023, at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, AB. (Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Will the real Jonathan Huberdeau please stand up? The 200-pound center was all smiles after posting a career-best 115 points with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, but to say his initial season after a trade to Calgary was disappointing is an MVP-level understatement. Regaining form after just 55 points in 79 games is key to the Flames' prospects this season.

    16. Buffalo Sabres

      COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 14: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) with the puck during the first period in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on April 14, 2023, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Graham Stokes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The young, talented Buffalo Sabres open the season with a key piece of their future locked down after 23-year-old defenseman Rasmus Dahlin signed an eight-year extension worth $11 million per year that'll kick in at the start of the 2024-25 schedule and run through 2032.

    15. Pittsburgh Penguins

      PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 24: Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates, Sidney Crosby #87 and Evgeni Malkin #71, after scoring the game winning goal in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 win over the Florida Panthers during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on January 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
      Justin Berl/Getty Images

      The trio of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang will make North American sports history when the puck drops on Tuesday's game with Chicago. They'll officially begin their 18th season as teammates and break a tie with the trio of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada, who were together with baseball's New York Yankees from 1995 to 2011.

    14. Minnesota Wild

      ST PAUL, MN - APRIL 28: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Minnesota Wild and Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars shake hands after Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center on April 28, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. The Stars defeated the Wild 4-1 to advance to the Second Round. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
      David Berding/Getty Images

      It's time to make a competitive jump in Minnesota, where the Wild have been consistent to the tune of 10 playoff appearances in 11 seasons but haven't won a series since 2015. They were 11th overall last season with 46 wins and 103 points but were dumped in six games by the Dallas Stars, leaving them 4-13 in 17 playoff series since 2000.

    13. Florida Panthers

      BOSTON, MA - APRIL 30: Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) reacts to his goal with Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during Game 7 of an Eastern Conference First Round playoff contest between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers on April 30, 2023, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.(Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Top-four defensemen Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad were key performers in Florida's unlikely run to the Cup Final last spring, but the Panthers will have to do without them for several months after each underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. Blue liner Oliver Ekman-Larsson arrived on a one-year deal in July and will play important minutes right away.

    12. Tampa Bay Lightning

      TAMPA, FL - APRIL 29: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save during Game Six of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs on April 29th 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      It's red-alert time in Tampa, where the Lightning face the prospect of playing for two months without the league's premier money goaltender in Andrei Vasilevskiy. The 29-year-old is on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery in late September, and it'll be up to the collection of Jonas Johansson, Hugo Alnefelt and Matt Tomkins to keep the ship upright.

    11. Boston Bruins

      BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 30: Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins shakes hands with Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers after the Panthers defeat the Bruins 4-3 in overtime in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at TD Garden on April 30, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
      Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

      It was a stunningly long offseason for the Boston Bruins following a first-round playoff exit that came on the heels of a historic run that included 65 wins and 135 points. The good news? Each of the last two teams to set NHL wins records, Detroit in 1996 and Tampa Bay in 2019, won Stanley Cups the seasons following their statistical spikes.

    10. Seattle Kraken

      SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Tye Kartye #52 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on May 13, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      There won't be any sneaking up on opponents in 2023-24 for the Seattle Kraken, who went from victimized expansion team to playoff participant with a 40-point standings improvement in year two. Seattle dismissed the defending Cup champs in the opening round before falling to Dallas, but it'll be a tough ride in a top-heavy Pacific Division this season.

    9. Los Angeles Kings

      LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: Cam Talbot #39 of the Los Angeles Kings in goal against the Anaheim Ducks in the first period of a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
      Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

      The trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois made headlines in the offseason, but the biggest key to the Kings' chances come playoff time is the goaltending duo of Cam Talbot and Pheonix Copley. Copley was a revelation last season with a 24-6-3 record and Talbot arrived on a one-year deal following a 17-14-2 run in 36 games with Ottawa. As they go, so goes L.A.

    8. New York Rangers

      NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 04: Head coach Peter Laviolette of New York Rangers handles the bench during the game against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on October 04, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
      Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

      The getting-to-know you curve is steep for coach Peter Laviolette, who was hired in June to replace Gerard Gallant. Laviolette was a Cup winner with Carolina in 2006 and most recently spent three seasons with Washington, making the playoffs twice but winning no series. His teams have made the postseason 13 times, with three finals appearances.

    7. Colorado Avalanche

      LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 05: Cale Makar #8 of the Colorado Avalanche skates during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on October 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images)
      David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images

      The Colorado Avalanche were heavy favorites to repeat at this time last year before injuries up and down the roster scuttled their plans. Spark-plug forward Gabriel Landeskog is still on the shelf following knee surgery and all-galaxy defenseman Cale Makar is no guarantee to be in the lineup when Colorado opens play on Wednesday. He missed 22 games last season.

    6. Edmonton Oilers

      EDMONTON, CANADA - MAY 14 Jack Campbell #36 of the Edmonton Oilers warms up before Game Six of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on May 14, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

      The best news in Alberta during the preseason has been the resurgent play of goalie Jack Campbell, whose first season with the Edmonton Oilers was, in a word, disappointing. Campbell stopped 101 of 104 shots in three preseason starts, all victories, for Edmonton and may have regained the No. 1 standing he'd lost to rookie Stuart Skinner in 2022-23.

    5. Toronto Maple Leafs

      SUNRISE, FL - MARCH 23: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (30) makes a sad vein the second period during the game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The Ilya Samsonov era in the Toronto Maple Leafs' net officially began Monday when the team announced veteran Matt Murray would be out six to eight months after having bilateral hip surgery. Murray was dealt to the Maple Leafs in July 2022 but played just 26 games last season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2023-24.

    4. Vegas Golden Knights

      LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 7: Adin Hill #33 of the Vegas Golden Knights protects the goal during the third period of a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on October 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Andrew Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

      There's no better way to start a season than as a defending champion, so any issues the Vegas Golden Knights face are tinged with success. That said, it'll be up to new No. 1 goalie Adin Hill to back up his playoff heroics now that he's signed a two-year deal at $4.9 million per season. He's never started more than 25 games in an NHL campaign.

    3. Dallas Stars

      DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 29: Jake Oettinger #29 of the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Six of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 29, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
      Steph Chambers/Getty Images

      The Dallas Stars are a popular pick to win the West and vie for the Stanley Cup, but whether they're able to do so depends on the play of goalie Jake Oettinger. The 24-year-old started 61 of 82 games last season before another 19 starts in the playoffs. He's backed up again by journeyman Scott Wedgewood, who's made 86 starts for three teams in five seasons.

    2. New Jersey Devils

      NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 04: New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) walks to the ice during a preseason game between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils on October 4, 2023 at Prudential Center in the Newark, New Jersey.(Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Can the New Jersey Devils duplicate the 19-4 run they went on to begin the 2022-23 season? That'd go a long way toward proving a vault from 26th to third overall was legit. There's a real battle for the No. 1 goalie spot between Vitek Vanecek, who was 33-11-4 last season, and second-year man Akira Schmid, who went 9-5-2 down the stretch and made eight playoff starts.

    1. Carolina Hurricanes

      RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 11: Andrei Svechnikov #37 of the Carolina Hurricanes arrives prior to a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at PNC Arena on March 11, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)
      Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

      It's a welcome sight for Carolina Hurricanes fans to see the return of 23-year-old forward Andrei Svechnikov, who didn't play after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee on March 11. He's the team's second-leading scorer with 112 goals and 264 points over the past five seasons, good for 13th in goals and 14th in points among all NHL right wingers.

