The 6 Most Pleasant Surprises from the Start of the NHL Season

Checking the temperature of Detroit Red Wings fans during the offseason, it seemed like the majority would've been OK with a little more patience and another season or two out of the playoffs if it meant sustainable success in HockeyTown. And with the stacked East, things still might pan out that way.

But the fun part of the Steve Yzerman era (the GM one) is you can see where he thinks the team is at with the moves he and the front office have made over the past few seasons. Whether it was letting go of veterans and some key players, giving the future more ice time and ushering those players into bigger roles, or adding a supporting cast, patience has been the theme as cap space grew.

This offseason featured the biggest move in the "almost ready" direction yet—the acquisition of Michigan-born Alex DeBrincat. The $7.85 million cap hit was a hometown bargain for the goal-scoring winger, and so far he's blown even higher expectations of him out of the water.

The beauty of a player like DeBrincat is when he's on, and when you give him a longer leash and a vote of confidence to play on a top line, he's going to bump up linemates' and power play units' offensive production. Suddenly the Red Wings boast two of the top three scorers in the league, with Dylan Larkin at No. 2 with four goals and 15 points in eight games and DeBrincat at No. 3 with a league-leading nine goals to go with 13 points in eight games. Not to mention, defensemen Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere are at or above a point per game.

The whole team is No. 2 in the league in goals-per-game average with 4.38, and the power play is clicking at a second-best rate of 38.7 percent. They're 5-2-1 to start the season, and two of the three losses were only by one goal.

Is this sustainable? Who knows, and teams with high power-play percentages early on often run into trouble when other teams start studying film and learning their tricks—especially with a new star in the equation.