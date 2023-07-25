5 Options for the Bruins to Replace Patrice Bergeron

0 of 5

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Bruins president Cam Neely told the media ahead of free agency that the team would be "operating under the assumption that Patrice Bergeron and David Krejčí won't be back."

"We've got to really kind of plan like they're not coming back until we hear otherwise," he said in Nashville at the NHL Draft. "We would not be doing the organization service if we plan they are coming back and then we're told they're not."

That was a smart decision on Neely and the front office's part, as Bergeron officially announced his retirement Tuesday.

"It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player," he said on an Instagram post the Bruins shared. "As hard as it is to write, I also write it knowing how blessed and lucky I feel to have had the career that I have had, and that I have the opportunity to leave the game I love on my terms. It wasn't a decision that I came to lightly. But after listening to my body, and talking with my family, I know in my heart that this is the right time to step away from playing the game I love."

One day after his 38th birthday, Bergeron retired after signing a one-year contract amid retirement speculation last off-season. Bergeron spent his entire 19-year NHL career with the Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and captaining the best regular season in NHL history in 2022-23. He won the Selke Trophy a record six times, including his last two seasons in the league.

As hard as this retirement is emotionally for the Bruins and their fans, it also impacts the team and its future. After a record-breaking regular season and a disappointing first-round exit, how do the Bruins carry on without Bergeron and likely second-line center Krejčí?

There are few options considering both players' perpetual hometown deals, but there are options.