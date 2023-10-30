10 Trade Predictions for 2023-24 NBA Season

10 of 10

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have a good roster, but they also have the knowledge that if they want to win a title, then good isn't good enough. They need a high-end star to raise their ceiling into championship contention, and they reportedly have a few ideas of who could make that ascension happen.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, the Knicks "are monitoring" reigning MVP Joel Embiid, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

New York can go ahead and scratch Embiid off the list. While there's a non-zero chance he could request a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers depending on how James Harden's situation plays out, the Knicks don't have enough to get him. Mitchell feels like a long shot, too, as the Cavaliers are aiming to improve upon last season's 51 wins.

Towns, though, could emerge as a realistic trade candidate. The Timberwolves weren't great last season (42 wins) and may not be great again with the same nucleus still intact. They also need to replenish their asset collection after coughing up an absurd amount for Rudy Gobert last summer.

The Knicks could have a chance to make their sales pitch for Towns, a former client of team president Leon Rose. It's too early to tell if the Timberwolves will be receptive to that offer, but communication will be had.

Statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.