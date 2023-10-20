NBA Win Total Odds 2023-24: Over/Under Betting Totals For Every Team Ahead of Season

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

Four days away from the start of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, over/under totals are locked in for all 30 teams.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Boston Celtics with the highest over/under going into the year at 54.5 wins. The Milwaukee Bucks (53.5) are a close second, followed by the Phoenix Suns and reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets (both at 52.5).

Here are the full over/under totals and odds for every team:

Atlanta Hawks: 42.5 wins (Over/Under: -110 bet $110 to win $100)

Boston Celtics: 54.5 wins (Over: -122; Under: +100)

Brooklyn Nets: 37.5 wins (Over: +110; Under: -134)

Charlotte Hornets: 31.5 wins (Over/Under: -110)

Chicago Bulls: 37.5 wins (Over: -105; Under: -115)

Cleveland Cavaliers: 50.5 wins (Over: -114; Under: -106)

Dallas Mavericks: 43.5 wins (Over: -112; Under: -108)

Detroit Pistons: 27.5 wins (Over: +110; Under: -134)

Denver Nuggets: 52.5 wins (Over: -122; Under: +110)

Golden State Warriors: 47.5 wins (Over: -112; Under: -108)

Houston Rockets: 31.5 wins (Over/Under: -110)

Indiana Pacers: 38.5 wins (Over: +104; Under: -128)

Los Angeles Clippers: 45.5 wins (Over: -106; Under: -114)

Los Angeles Lakers: 46.5 wins (Over: -114; Under: -106)

Memphis Grizzlies: 45.5 wins (Over: -102; Under: -120)

Miami Heat: 44.5 wins (Over: -106; Under: -114)

Minnesota Timberwolves: 44.5 wins (Over: -104; Under: -118)

Milwaukee Bucks: 53.5 wins (Over: -104; Under: -118)

New Orleans Pelicans: 44.5 wins (Over: +104; Under: -128)

New York Knicks: 45.5 wins (Over: +116; Under: -142)

Oklahoma City Thunder: 44.5 wins (Over: -114; Under: -106)

Orlando Magic: 37.5 wins (Over: -104; Under: -118)

Phoenix Suns: 52.5 wins (Over: +100; Under: -122)

Philadelphia 76ers: 47.5 wins (Over: -120; Under: -102)

Portland Trail Blazers: 27.5 wins (Over: -114; Under: -106)

Sacramento Kings: 44.5 wins (Over: +100; Under: -122)

San Antonio Spurs: 28.5 wins (Over: +104; Under: -128)

Toronto Raptors: 36.5 wins (Over: +112; Under: -138)

Utah Jazz: 35.5 wins (Over: -118; Under: -104)

Washington Wizards: 23.5 wins (Over: -115; Under: -105)

Of the five teams with an over/under total of at least 50, four of them are obvious NBA Finals contenders. The Celtics, Bucks, Nuggets and Suns have star-laden rosters and a lot of recent success in the playoffs.

The other team in that group, the Cleveland Cavaliers, is coming off their best regular season without LeBron James on the roster since 1992-93. They won 51 games and had the second-best net rating in the NBA (plus-5.6), but got exposed in the first round of the playoffs by the New York Knicks.

There will be a lot of pressure on the Cavs this season. Donovan Mitchell has two years remaining on his current contract and said he won't sign an extension this season.

Speaking of pressure, it's interesting the Philadelphia 76ers even have an over/under total listed given all of the uncertainty around James Harden and his desire to be traded. The 10-time All-Star has missed the past two days of practice due to what the team is calling a personal matter.

The Sixers' over/under of 47.5 wins is the fourth-highest in the Eastern Conference.

After their run to the Western Conference Finals as the No. 7 seed, the Los Angeles Lakers have an over/under of 46.5 victories going into this season. They haven't won more than 43 games in a season since winning the 2019-20 NBA championship (52-19).

The 2023-24 NBA season tips off on Oct. 24 with a doubleheader featuring the Lakers taking on the Nuggets in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals, followed by the Golden State Warriors hosting the Phoenix Suns.

Odds, lines and betting splits refresh periodically and are subject to change. 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, KS, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY.