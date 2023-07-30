NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Would Love' Hawks' Clint Capela; Not Eyeing Jaylen Nowell

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Much of the Dallas Mavericks' offensive firepower is on the perimeter with Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, but they reportedly "would love" to add big man Clint Capela to the mix.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on the situation on his podcast (h/t HoopsHype) and noted the Mavericks "would love if the chance to make another trade run at Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks materializes to this point. That opportunity has not availed itself to the Mavericks."

Stein suggested one way that could happen would be Dallas becoming a third team in a three-team deal or perhaps jumping at the chance if Capela is traded elsewhere to a club that would then move him.

The interest in Capela reportedly does not apply to Jaylen Nowell, though, as Stein said, "I know there were some recent reports that Jaylen Nowell from Minnesota is a potential target. I was actually told the Mavericks are not really in that race at this point. So to this point, I would scratch Nowell as a target for the Mavericks, at least that's what I was told yesterday."

That means the focus is on Capela, who could be an ideal addition to balance out the roster.

He averaged 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season for the Hawks, which was his sixth consecutive campaign in which he averaged a double-double. He led the league with 14.3 rebounds per game in 2020-21 during that stretch.

Capela could control the boards to create more opportunities for Dončić and Irving all while serving as a rim-runner on the offensive end who benefits from lobs and additional space.