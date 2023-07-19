NBA Rumors: James Harden 'Intends to Play for' Clippers After 76ers Trade Request

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears to be the Los Angeles Clippers or bust for James Harden in 2023-24.

Harden "intends to play for" the Clippers next season as the Philadelphia 76ers explore trade options for the veteran guard, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:

"Since the beginning of this subplot, Harden and his representation opted in to pinpoint Los Angeles as his next destination and have maintained a confidence he will ultimately join the Clippers. There has been no substantial trade conversation for Philadelphia regarding Harden and any other team, sources said, as rival front offices have been briefed on Harden's unwavering focus on the Clippers and the Clippers alone. The 76ers have held talks with other teams and have established their high asking price for the league's assist leader."

Harden opted in to his $35.6 million player option with the 76ers for 2023-24 and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the veteran guard and the franchise were working on finding a trade.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported last week on NBA Today that Harden "reiterated" his trade request to Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey. However, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast on Tuesday that the two sides remain at a "stalemate" regarding a trade.

Lowe said:

"There's only really one team that he wants to go to, that team is the Clippers, their level of engagement here to me is unclear slash not super enthusiastic. I don't know what to make of the possibility that Harden would ever go back to Philly. I continue to hear from people who would know that the bridge is burned. But that's what people who would know would say on July 17, with two months or whatever before training camp."

Harden has had interest in a move to the Clippers "as early as late June, prior to the decision to opt into the final year of his contract to facilitate a trade," according to The Athletic's Law Murray.

The 33-year-old would be joining a star-studded roster in L.A. that includes Russell Westbrook, whom he played alongside with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2009-12, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Harden is coming off a solid 2022-23 season in which he averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists in 58 games while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from deep.

The Clippers have seemingly been on the cusp of greatness since adding both George and Leonard ahead of the 2019-20 season, but injuries to both players has impeded their postseason success in each of the last four years.

Provided the duo can stay healthy, adding Harden could vault the Clippers into the conversation as a serious title contender.