NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden, 76ers 'a Total Stalemate' as PG Only Eyes Clippers

James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers remain at an impasse regarding the All-Star's trade request.

ESPN's Zach Lowe said Harden has been adamant about wanting to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, which has made the situation grind to a halt.

"As far as I know, the James Harden situation remains a total stalemate," Lowe said on his Lowe Post podcast. "There's only really one team that he wants to go to, that team is the Clippers, their level of engagement here to me is unclear slash not super enthusiastic. I don't know what to make of the possibility that Harden would ever go back to Philly. I continue to hear from people who would know that the bridge is burned. But that's what people who would know would say on July 17, with two months or whatever before training camp."

Harden opted into his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season in hopes of forcing his third trade since January 2021. The Clippers have been the only suitor regularly mentioned in the rumor mill, but as Lowe notes, they do not seem keen on giving up the type of package the Sixers would require.

Harden, despite a noticeable decline in play and consistent playoff shortcomings, remains one of the NBA's premier guards. He led the NBA in assists per game (10.7) last season and shot 38.7 percent from three-point range, the second-best mark of his career.

While the Sixers understandably balked at lavishing him with a massive new contract, Harden sticking around remains their best opportunity for competing for a championship next season. With Joel Embiid hinting at his own Philadelphia exit, this may be a situation where Sixers management attempts to sit Harden down and make things work for one more season.