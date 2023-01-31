Deandre Ayton Trade Rumors: Mavericks May Consider Suns Star 'Later,' Not Right Now

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton could be a target for the Dallas Mavericks to pair with Luka Doncic, as ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported on The Lowe Post podcast (57:46 in video):

"He's a name that I've heard around the Mavericks," MacMahon said (1:00:20). "And, you know, I think that would have to be a later-than-right-now type of situation. ... I think that's more than likely a down-the-road conversation."

Ayton has a no-trade clause this season after signing a four-year, $132.9 million contract in the offseason, although MacMahon indicated the center likely wouldn't use his veto in most situations.

The 24-year-old initially signed an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers as a restricted free agent before the Suns matched the deal.

