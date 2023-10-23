College Football Odds Week 9: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Saturday, Noon ET, CBS

At least Penn State has been consistent during Franklin's tenure.

The Nittany Lions struggled to beat Ohio State and Michigan and have had few issues with the rest of the Big Ten East.

A year ago, Penn State recorded an average margin of victory of 31.25 points in its four wins over Big Ten East foes. Indiana suffered a 31-point defeat at the hands of the Nittany Lions, which came the week after PSU's loss to Ohio State.

Penn State outscored the Hoosiers 69-14 in the last two years since the Hoosiers upset the Nittany Lions in the 2020 season opener behind then-quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Indiana fell on hard times in the years since that upset, and it is now viewed as one of the easiest opponents for the top Big Ten teams.

The Hoosiers opened the season with a 20-point defeat to Ohio State and fell 52-7 to Michigan on October 14.

Indiana can't keep up with the elite Big Ten programs, and that should be on display once again inside Beaver Stadium.