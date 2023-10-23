Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 9

2 of 3

Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

McCarthy jumped over Penix behind a far better Week 9 performance.

The Michigan quarterback threw for four touchdowns in a 49-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

McCarthy owns a 78.1 completion percentage, 1,799 passing yards and an 18-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The argument against McCarthy is that Michigan has not played any tough opponents yet.

You can counter that by saying the Wolverines are beating the teams they are supposed to in dominant fashion.

McCarthy's Heisman resume will be tested in November, when the Wolverines close the regular season against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Penix threw for 275 passing yards on Saturday, but he had zero touchdown throws and was picked off on two occasions.

The left-handed quarterback entered Week 8 with multiple touchdown passes in five of his six games.

Penix still leads the FBS in passing yards and he owns one of the biggest wins of the season to date over the Oregon Ducks.

He could jump back over McCarthy with a string of good performances in November against three Top 25 teams.

Penix might gain some ground in Week 9 with a strong showing against the Stanford Cardinal, but McCarthy might remain in front during his bye week.