Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 9

Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 9October 23, 2023
The 2023 Heisman Trophy race has a third new betting favorite in three weeks.
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy vaulted to the top of the betting board after Week 8 thanks to another dominant performance from the Big Ten program.
Michael Penix Jr. entered Week 8 as the betting favorite after the Washington Huskies took down the Oregon Ducks in the highest-profile game of that week.
Penix failed to follow that up with an impressive outing in Week 9 in a win over the Arizona State Sun Devils in which the Huskies did not score an offensive touchdown.
Penix's poor outing allowed McCarthy to gain momentum in the Heisman race, which now feels like an open competition.
McCarthy and Penix have the best odds to win the Heisman, but a case could be made for about 10 total candidates entering Week 9.
Updated Heisman Odds
J.J. McCarthy (+240; bet $100 to win $240)
Michael Penix Jr. (+320)
Jayden Daniels (+340)
Jordan Travis (+800)
Dillon Gabriel (+1000)
Bo Nix (+2000)
Marvin Harrison Jr. (+2000)
Carson Beck (+3500)
Drake Maye (+5000)
Caleb Williams (+8000)
Jalen Milroe (+8000)
Sam Hartman (+8000)
Blake Corum (+9000)
Kyle McCord (+9000)
Favorites
McCarthy jumped over Penix behind a far better Week 9 performance.
The Michigan quarterback threw for four touchdowns in a 49-0 win over the Michigan State Spartans.
McCarthy owns a 78.1 completion percentage, 1,799 passing yards and an 18-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
The argument against McCarthy is that Michigan has not played any tough opponents yet.
You can counter that by saying the Wolverines are beating the teams they are supposed to in dominant fashion.
McCarthy's Heisman resume will be tested in November, when the Wolverines close the regular season against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Penix threw for 275 passing yards on Saturday, but he had zero touchdown throws and was picked off on two occasions.
The left-handed quarterback entered Week 8 with multiple touchdown passes in five of his six games.
Penix still leads the FBS in passing yards and he owns one of the biggest wins of the season to date over the Oregon Ducks.
He could jump back over McCarthy with a string of good performances in November against three Top 25 teams.
Penix might gain some ground in Week 9 with a strong showing against the Stanford Cardinal, but McCarthy might remain in front during his bye week.
If anything, it appears that we have a competition on our hands one week after we thought Penix would run away with the award.
Best Values
Jordan Travis might be in the best situation to win the Heisman outside of the two favorites.
The Florida State Seminoles quarterback has a clear path to 12-0 and he has the opportunity to deliver some flawless performances in that stretch.
Travis produced a good moment in Week 8, as he led FSU back against the Duke Blue Devils behind 21 fourth-quarter points.
The successful comeback is all Heisman voters will likely remember despite a so-so first half out of Travis.
Travis has 1,750 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns. He needs to increase those totals a bit to compete with the stat sheets of McCarthy and Penix. If he does that, he could surpass both quarterbacks if they suffer defeats.
Bo Nix has the best chance of any player listed at +1000 or higher to improve his Heisman stock in Week 9.
Nix leads the Oregon Ducks into a tough road matchup against the Utah Utes, and if he passes that test, he could be back in the mix alongside McCarthy, Penix and Travis.
Nix likely needs to clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and beat Penix in a rematch with Washington to capture the Heisman, and as long as that is a possibility, he can be considered one of the best values on the board.
