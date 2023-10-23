College Football Picks Week 9: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

2 of 3

Lydia Ely/Getty Images

Oregon may have the perfect balance to counter whatever Utah offers inside Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Nix's experience might be the most important factor to leaving Salt Lake City with playoff hopes still in tact.

Nix battled through a tough game at home against the Utah defense last season. The Utes scored 14 third-quarter points before Nix led a drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal in the fourth period.

The valuable experienced gained by Nix should prepare him for what to expect on Saturday.

Utah may not be able to match Oregon's explosiveness on offense, especially if the Ducks are disciplined on defense.

The Utes earned their upset win over USC last week thanks in part to a porous Trojans defense that could not contain Bryson Barnes.

The Ducks will force Barnes to beat them through the air. They gave up 57 yards on 22 carries in their Week 8 win over the Washington State Cougars and allow 95.1 rushing yards per contest.

Barnes only eclipsed the 200-yard mark through the air last week. He ran for over 50 yards in each of the last two games.

Oregon can take away Barnes' threat on the ground, and it can force him into mistakes through the air. After all, we are talking about a quarterback with a 58.4 completion percentage.