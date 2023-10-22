NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles, 49ers, Bills Calling Teams to Add Help Before 2023 Deadline

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Some of the NFL's best teams are reportedly active ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are among the teams that "are calling around to see if they can add before the deadline."

The NFL's trade deadline this year is Oct. 31.

Trade deadlines in fellow leagues such as the NBA and MLB are often busier than the NFL's, but there have already been some moves this year.

The Kansas City Chiefs brought back wide receiver Mecole Hardman in a trade with the New York Jets, wide receiver Chase Claypool went from the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins, and cornerback J.C. Jackson went from the Los Angeles Chargers to the New England Patriots.

It doesn't seem like marquee players such as Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Derrick Henry will be moved ahead of the deadline, but the right trade could make the difference between a Super Bowl run and an early playoff exit.

Especially for teams such as the Eagles, 49ers and Bills.

Pass-rushers may take center stage for those teams and others, as Glazer listed Chase Young and Montez Sweat of the Washington Commanders, as well as Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings, as the most likely headline names to be moved.

Hunter has eight sacks in six games and appears well on his way to a fifth season with double-digit sack totals in his career. Injury concerns have limited Young in recent years, but he isn't far removed from his Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign in 2020. And Sweat is a capable pass-rusher who can take advantage of double teams elsewhere on the line.

Philadelphia lost in the Super Bowl, San Francisco lost in the NFC Championship Game and Buffalo Divisional Round last season. If any of them are going to take the next step, it may require bolstering the roster in an area or two with the right trade.