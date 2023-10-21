Derrick Henry Trade Rumors: RB Not Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest at Deadline

Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

If the Tennessee Titans want to move on from Derrick Henry before the NFL trade deadline on Oct. 31, they might be disappointed by the potential offers they receive from other teams.

Per The Athletic's Dianna Russini, there has not been "significant interest" in the three-time Pro Bowler in trade talks thus far.

This would seem to be the time for the Titans to seriously explore trade options for Henry. He's making $10.5 million in 2023 and his contract voids at the end of the season, making him eligible for free agency.

The Titans don't appear to be a playoff contender in the AFC right now. They enter Week 7 in last place in the AFC South with a 2-4 record. Their offense is the seventh-worst in the NFL by points (17.3) and yards (283.5) per game.

Things could get worse depending on how much time Ryan Tannehill has to miss. He was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in the third quarter of last week's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Tannehill was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain and is wearing a cast with no definitive timeline to return, but he won't require surgery to repair the injury.

Malik Willis took over for Tannehill against the Ravens and looked completely overmatched. He had as many completions as sacks taken (four). Rookie Will Levis has been inactive for the first six games of the season.

Considering how inept the offense around him has looked, Henry has put together a solid season so far. The 29-year-old ranks ninth in the NFL with 425 rushing yards and is averaging 10.6 yards per reception on 11 catches.